Charlie Adam announces retirement as ex-Dundee, Liverpool and Rangers star says ‘it’s not been a bad ride’

Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam has announced an end to his playing days at the age of 36.

The ex-Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and Scotland midfielder revealed his decision to retire on social media.

After leaving his boyhood club in the summer, Adam has been picking up coaching experience at West Ham and Burnley while looking for a new club.

However, today he has decided to hang up his boots.

Thank you to supporters

“I feel now is the time to announce my retirement as a player,” Adam wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, from Champions League nights at Ibrox for Rangers, winning promotion into the Premier League as Blackpool captain, pulling on the famous Liverpool shirt and scoring in front of the Kop, eight incredible seasons at Stoke City to guiding my boyhood club to promotion and playing 25 times for Scotland – it’s not been a bad ride.

“A huge thank you goes to Glasgow Rangers, Ross County, St Mirren, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and Dundee’s supporters – hopefully I’ve gave you all some memorable moments along the way.

“For now, it’s time for me to move into coaching, something I feel incredibly passionate about and have been enjoying for the last few months.

“I’d like to thank my parents, my sister and brothers, my wife Sophie, children Jack, Anabella and Louis and all my family and friends for their support over the last 20 years – couldn’t have done any of it without you.

“It’s been a pleasure.”

Memorable farewell at Dens

Adam played 552 senior matches across an 18-year career, scoring 100 goals.

His last was a memorable strike at Dens Park as he lashed in a long-ranger to seal a 3-1 victory over Hibs.

Adam then bade an emotional farewell to the Dundee support at the end of the game.

He would complete his time at his boyhood club five days later, coming off the bench in a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

‘Not a bad ride’

After winning the Scottish Youth Cup with Rangers in 2001/02, Adam would go on to win the Scottish Cup and League Cup with the Gers senior side.

He was also part of the squad that reached the 2007/08 Uefa Cup final.

While on loan from Rangers at St Mirren, the midfielder won the First Division and Challenge Cup, helping the Buddies to promotion to the top flight.

And he’d inspire Blackpool to promotion to the Premier League in 2010 with a stunning free-kick at Wembley.

A £6.75 million move to Liverpool followed, where he won the League Cup under Kenny Dalglish.

Eight seasons at Stoke City and one at Reading came after leaving Anfield, before Adam returned to his home town to realise a lifelong dream of playing for Dundee.

And he inspired the Dark Blues to a play-off promotion in 2021, though he was unable to help them survive in the Premiership in his final season as a player.

Adam won 26 caps for his country, making his debut in 2007 against Austria under Alex McLeish, before earning his final cap in 2015 against Qatar under Gordon Strachan.