PODCAST: The honeymoon is over for Gary Bowyer at Dundee and old problems remain

Worrying trends are starting to develop for Dundee and the honeymoon for Gary Bowyer would appear to be well and truly over.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the issues that have arisen after a brilliant start to the season and the solutions that need to be found within the Dens Park squad.

There’s also the latest on the Dundee United managerial race (clue – it still isn’t actually a race), solid foundations at St Johnstone and unbeaten Dunfermline.

