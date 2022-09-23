Dundee’s Jordan Marshall eager to set TNS record straight as he reveals ‘weird’ team-mate he wants to avoid bunking with

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Jordan Marshall eager to set TNS record straight as he reveals ‘weird’ team-mate he wants to avoid bunking with

By George Cran
September 23 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 23 2022, 12.23pm
Left-back Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee this season.
Left-back Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee this season.

Dundee defender Jordan Marshall has a score to settle against Welsh champions The New Saints tonight.

The Dark Blues head to Oswestry to take on TNS in the SPFL Trust Trophy this evening.

The two clubs have never met before but Marshall is one man who has experience of playing at Park Hall as a Scottish Championship visitor.

Marshall was part of the Queen of the South side who were beaten on penalties in Shropshire in 2017 as TNS went on to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

That Queens side boasted the likes of Stephen Dobbie, Lyndon Dykes, James McFadden, Shaun Rooney and Derek Lyle in its ranks alongside Marshall.

Jordan Marshall in action for Queen of the South.
Jordan Marshall in action for Queen of the South.

But they were held to a 0-0 draw with TNS winning 4-3 on spot-kicks after knocking out Livingston in the earlier round.

“They are probably one of the toughest teams we could have been drawn against,” warned Marshall.

“I played against them when I was at Queen of the South a few years ago.

“We went down there and it was a really hard game as they are used to winning week in, week out.

“They have had the experience of playing European football so we are expecting a really tough game.”

‘Nasty and aggressive’

He’s also fully aware of the “horrible” challenge awaiting the Dundee backline as former Dunfermline striker Declan McManus lines up against them.

“He scored a few goals for them so we will have to keep a close eye on him,” the left-back added.

Declan McManus scores a last-minute equaliser against Dundee at Dens Park.
Declan McManus scores a last-minute equaliser against Dundee at Dens Park.

“He’s a good finisher but he works really hard and puts himself about as well.

“He is horrible to play against and is nasty and aggressive. He just barges into you off the ball, little things like that.

“It is just clever striker play which is what you want from your front men.

“You know you are going to have a tough game against him so we will have to be up to the task on Friday.”

‘Always seems to have his clothes off’

Due to the length of the journey south, Dundee have changed their usual preparations for this one.

They travelled to Oswestry last night ahead of the clash at Park Hall and manager Gary Bowyer is keen for his squad to make the most of the opportunity to build team spirit.

Jordan Marshall is still working his way back to fitness.
Jordan Marshall takes on Partick Thistle.

Marshall, though, knows which team-mate he wanted to avoid when it came to sharing a room.

Speaking ahead of the journey, the defender said: “It is not something that happens often so it will be good to have a meal together the night before, which will be great for team morale.

“As for sharing a room, the one person I don’t want is big Ashy (Lee Ashcroft).

“He always seems to have his clothes off for some reason.

“He is just a weird guy, to be fair!”

