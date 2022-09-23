Dundee’s Jordan Marshall eager to set TNS record straight as he reveals ‘weird’ team-mate he wants to avoid bunking with

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee defender Jordan Marshall has a score to settle against Welsh champions The New Saints tonight.

The Dark Blues head to Oswestry to take on TNS in the SPFL Trust Trophy this evening.

The two clubs have never met before but Marshall is one man who has experience of playing at Park Hall as a Scottish Championship visitor.

Marshall was part of the Queen of the South side who were beaten on penalties in Shropshire in 2017 as TNS went on to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

That Queens side boasted the likes of Stephen Dobbie, Lyndon Dykes, James McFadden, Shaun Rooney and Derek Lyle in its ranks alongside Marshall.

But they were held to a 0-0 draw with TNS winning 4-3 on spot-kicks after knocking out Livingston in the earlier round.

“They are probably one of the toughest teams we could have been drawn against,” warned Marshall.

“I played against them when I was at Queen of the South a few years ago.

“We went down there and it was a really hard game as they are used to winning week in, week out.

“They have had the experience of playing European football so we are expecting a really tough game.”

‘Nasty and aggressive’

He’s also fully aware of the “horrible” challenge awaiting the Dundee backline as former Dunfermline striker Declan McManus lines up against them.

“He scored a few goals for them so we will have to keep a close eye on him,” the left-back added.

“He’s a good finisher but he works really hard and puts himself about as well.

“He is horrible to play against and is nasty and aggressive. He just barges into you off the ball, little things like that.

“It is just clever striker play which is what you want from your front men.

“You know you are going to have a tough game against him so we will have to be up to the task on Friday.”

‘Always seems to have his clothes off’

Due to the length of the journey south, Dundee have changed their usual preparations for this one.

They travelled to Oswestry last night ahead of the clash at Park Hall and manager Gary Bowyer is keen for his squad to make the most of the opportunity to build team spirit.

Marshall, though, knows which team-mate he wanted to avoid when it came to sharing a room.

Speaking ahead of the journey, the defender said: “It is not something that happens often so it will be good to have a meal together the night before, which will be great for team morale.

“As for sharing a room, the one person I don’t want is big Ashy (Lee Ashcroft).

“He always seems to have his clothes off for some reason.

“He is just a weird guy, to be fair!”