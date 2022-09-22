Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win – but injury concern hangs over St Johnstone’s Adam Montgomery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee teen Josh Mulligan starred as Scotland under-21s ran out 3-1 winners against Northern Ireland.

The Dark Blues youngster was on the scoresheet in Belfast as the young Scots won the first of their double header.

The 19-year-old Dark Blues prospect played the full 90 minutes.

#SCO21s | FULL TIME: Northern Ireland 1-3 Scotland. It's a convincing win in Belfast for Scot Gemmill's new-look side, courtesy of Kieron Dowie, Ben Doak and Josh Mulligan goals. The return fixture will be played on Sunday, 25 September at the SMiSA Stadium at 2pm.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/QawHjaUIPc — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 22, 2022

Mulligan started alongside St Johnstone left back Adam Montgomery, who had to leave the field in the closing moments after an apparent knock to his left thigh.

Dunfermline’s Chris Mochrie, on loan from Dundee United, was also given a run out for the final 25 minutes.

Mulligan shrugs off shaky start

Mulligan’s afternoon got off to a shaky start after shown a yellow card in the second minute for a late challenge.

Despite walking on a tightrope, the midfielder put in a commanding performance in his third cap.

He was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring on 15 minutes after his shot from the edge of the box went just the wrong side of the post after a fabulous solo run.

Northern Ireland looked to be the more threatening of the sides but it was Scotland who broke the deadlock.

Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie rose highest from a free-kick to make it 1-0 on 35 minutes.

Moments later, Liverpool kid Ben Doak, who came on to replace the injured Lewis Neilson, doubled the lead after latching on to a through ball.

On 57 minutes, Mulligan rounded off the scoring for the Scots with Montgomery instrumental in the build up.

The young Saintee did well down the left to whip a ball into the box to Tommy Conway.

The Bristol City kid’s shot rattled off the inside of the post and Mulligan was in the right place to convert from a tight angle.

Montgomery concern

Linfield’s Christopher McKee pulled one back for the hosts but the Scots were able to see out the win.

There was late concern for Montgomery, though, after colliding with Leeds’ Alfie McCalmont.

The on loan Celtic defender looked to have shaken off the knock but pulled up moments later and had to leave the field.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday in Paisley at the SMiSA Stadium at 2pm.