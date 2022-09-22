Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win – but injury concern hangs over St Johnstone’s Adam Montgomery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win – but injury concern hangs over St Johnstone’s Adam Montgomery

By Scott Lorimer
September 22 2022, 4.48pm Updated: September 22 2022, 4.55pm
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.

Dundee teen Josh Mulligan starred as Scotland under-21s ran out 3-1 winners against Northern Ireland.

The Dark Blues youngster was on the scoresheet in Belfast as the young Scots won the first of their double header.

The 19-year-old Dark Blues prospect played the full 90 minutes.

Mulligan started alongside St Johnstone left back Adam Montgomery, who had to leave the field in the closing moments after an apparent knock to his left thigh.

Dunfermline’s Chris Mochrie, on loan from Dundee United, was also given a run out for the final 25 minutes.

Mulligan shrugs off shaky start

Mulligan’s afternoon got off to a shaky start after shown a yellow card in the second minute for a late challenge.

Despite walking on a tightrope, the midfielder put in a commanding performance in his third cap.

He was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring on 15 minutes after his shot from the edge of the box went just the wrong side of the post after a fabulous solo run.

Northern Ireland looked to be the more threatening of the sides but it was Scotland who broke the deadlock.

Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie rose highest from a free-kick to make it 1-0 on 35 minutes.

Chris Mochrie is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee United
Chris Mochrie is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee United

Moments later, Liverpool kid Ben Doak, who came on to replace the injured Lewis Neilson, doubled the lead after latching on to a through ball.

On 57 minutes, Mulligan rounded off the scoring for the Scots with Montgomery instrumental in the build up.

The young Saintee did well down the left to whip a ball into the box to Tommy Conway.

The Bristol City kid’s shot rattled off the inside of the post and Mulligan was in the right place to convert from a tight angle.

Montgomery concern

Linfield’s Christopher McKee pulled one back for the hosts but the Scots were able to see out the win.

Adam Montgomery receives treatment for a late injury
Adam Montgomery receives treatment for a late injury

There was late concern for Montgomery, though, after colliding with Leeds’ Alfie McCalmont.

The on loan Celtic defender looked to have shaken off the knock but pulled up moments later and had to leave the field.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday in Paisley at the SMiSA Stadium at 2pm.

