4 talking points from Dundee’s TNS adventure as Cillian Sheridan makes goalscoring return to action

By George Cran
September 23 2022, 9.54pm Updated: September 23 2022, 9.58pm
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.

Cillian Sheridan put his injury hell behind him as he notched his first Dundee goal in a 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy victory over The New Saints.

The cup tie between a Scottish side and the Welsh champions played in England just had to see an Irishman open the scoring.

That was after an even opening half edged by the home side after a strong start from the visitors.

But the Dark Blues came out strong again at the start of the second period and took the game away from the Cymru Premier side.

Lyall Cameron added goal No 2.

Sheridan nodded in on 48 minutes before youngster Lyall Cameron made it 2-0 just three minutes later, turning in a Cammy Kerr shot from close range.

TNS went close as the half wore on with Adam Legzdins pulling off an impressive flying save to deny Adrian Cieslewicz and defender Ryan Astles bouncing a header onto the crossbar.

The victory was capped in stoppage time, however, as Max Anderson notched his first goal of the season as Dundee booked their place in round four of the Challenge Cup.

Changes, changes, changes

Manager Gary Bowyer used the cup as a chance to take a look at a few different faces.

Legzdins made his first appearance of the season in goal, his first outing since February.

Sheridan has had to wait even longer than that, closing in on a year since he pulled up with an Achilles tendon injury at St Mirren.

Also coming in was Max Anderson for his first start since the beginning of August as well as Paul McGowan in the engine-room.

Cameron and Kerr made up the six changes from the defeat to Inverness.

Cillian Sheridan

It’s fair to say Dundee haven’t seen the best of Cillian Sheridan.

Sheridan nods in the opening goal at Park Hall.

The Republic of Ireland international was just getting himself up to speed, enjoying his best Dundee game at St Mirren last October before injury struck.

Fast forward almost a year and he’s finally back in competitive action.

The 33-year-old put himself about up front in the opening half and looked in good nick physically.

But seeing a wonderful cross from Jordan Marshall heading his way in the second half and his eyes lit up.

Sheridan made no mistake, heading in for his first Dundee goal – his first goal in any competitive match since finding the net for Wisla Plock in 2020/21.

Dundee fans

Despite the game being moved to a Friday night, making the journey south for many away fans impossible, those that did make the journey were in fine voice.

The bar in the stadium was abuzz with Dees ahead of kick off and through the match the drums and chants never stopped.

There wasn’t much need for the amount of choice language used in the intimate Park Hall stadium throughout the contest.

And definitely no need for flares to be thrown onto the pitch ahead of the game and after the third goal.

Despite those disappointments, Dees enjoyed the long trip to Shropshire, plenty sampling the Oswestry hospitality through the day.

Their night was capped by victory for their side as they saw off the Welsh champions on their own patch.

Lyall Cameron

Nineteen-year-old Lyall Cameron loves a cup match.

That’s four goals this season, all in cup competitions as he added to strikes against Hamilton, Forfar and Falkirk.

This one wasn’t the classy finishing he’s shown before in dark blue, rather an opportunistic poacher’s effort.

Cameron chases down his man.

Right place, right time and he had the relatively easy task of turning in a Kerr effort from close range.

And he almost made it a double with a rasping effort in the final minutes flying just wide from 20 yards.

As he’s shown throughout this season, young Cameron adds plenty to the Dundee attack.

What’s needed next to make him a regular first-team choice is stepping up his impressive cup form into the Championship.

Editor's Picks