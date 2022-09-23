Dundee boss Gary Bowyer dedicates TNS victory to travelling Dees as he hails returning stars in 3-0 cup victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer hailed the backing from travelling Dundee fans as his side defeated Welsh champions The New Saints 3-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Dark Blues booked their place in the fourth round of the competition with Cillian Sheridan, Lyall Cameron and Max Anderson on target in Shropshire.

It was a lengthy journey for the noisy band of Dees who cheered their side to victory at Park Hall and Bowyer was quick to praise the support from the stands.

“What a magnificent turnout from Dundee fans. We know how long a journey it is,” the Dens boss said.

“We were able to come down on Thursday and we thank the club for enabling that.

“But I’ve heard supporters left at six this morning and will, no doubt, be on the bus straight back home.

“We’re delighted we could win for them.”

Changes

Bowyer made six changes from the side who were defeated by Inverness last weekend, bringing in Sheridan and Adam Legzdins for their first appearances of the season.

“I think it was the right time to rest a couple and give others an opportunity,” the Dundee boss added.

“I’m really pleased.

Thank you for your incredible backing this evening 🙌🙌🙌 #thedee pic.twitter.com/oA1WVUstdt — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 23, 2022

“We lost Joe Grayson to illness, Tyler French had a knock we didn’t want to risk.

“One or two just needed a breather.

“But I’m delighted for Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan because they’ve been out long-term but to come back in and score and keep a clean sheet is really good.

“Paul McGowan was outstanding as well in what I’m told was his 300th Dundee appearance”

Cillian Sheridan

Sheridan’s goal may have come off the defender last but Bowyer was delighted with the impact of the Irishman in his first appearance since rupturing his Achilles tendon last October.

“He gives us something completely different,” Bowyer said of Sheridan.

GÔL | GOAL ⚽️ Sheridan yn rhoi Dundee ar y blaen | Sheridan puts Dundee ahead TNS 0-1 DUNDEE pic.twitter.com/US06eTfuZE — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) September 23, 2022

“We are blessed with numbers in that department but Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden have done terrific for us and they are lads who can only get better.

“But Cillian’s experience there, his size, his knowhow means he’s a different centre-forward for us.

“I’m delighted with him.”

Paul McMullan injury

The one negative for the trip saw Paul McMullan subbed in the opening half, replaced by Zach Robinson on the wing.

“He just a got bit tight with his breathing but he’s fine now,” Bowyer explained.