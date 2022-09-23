Dundee boss Gary Bowyer dedicates TNS victory to travelling Dees as he hails returning stars in 3-0 cup victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer dedicates TNS victory to travelling Dees as he hails returning stars in 3-0 cup victory

By George Cran
September 23 2022, 10.46pm Updated: September 23 2022, 11.52pm
Gary Bowyer ahead of his side's Challenge Cup tie at TNS.
Gary Bowyer ahead of his side's Challenge Cup tie at TNS.

Gary Bowyer hailed the backing from travelling Dundee fans as his side defeated Welsh champions The New Saints 3-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Dark Blues booked their place in the fourth round of the competition with Cillian Sheridan, Lyall Cameron and Max Anderson on target in Shropshire.

It was a lengthy journey for the noisy band of Dees who cheered their side to victory at Park Hall and Bowyer was quick to praise the support from the stands.

“What a magnificent turnout from Dundee fans. We know how long a journey it is,” the Dens boss said.

“We were able to come down on Thursday and we thank the club for enabling that.

Cillian Sheridan celebrates his opening goal at TNS.

“But I’ve heard supporters left at six this morning and will, no doubt, be on the bus straight back home.

“We’re delighted we could win for them.”

Changes

Bowyer made six changes from the side who were defeated by Inverness last weekend, bringing in Sheridan and Adam Legzdins for their first appearances of the season.

“I think it was the right time to rest a couple and give others an opportunity,” the Dundee boss added.

“I’m really pleased.

“We lost Joe Grayson to illness, Tyler French had a knock we didn’t want to risk.

“One or two just needed a breather.

“But I’m delighted for Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan because they’ve been out long-term but to come back in and score and keep a clean sheet is really good.

“Paul McGowan was outstanding as well in what I’m told was his 300th Dundee appearance”

Cillian Sheridan

Sheridan’s goal may have come off the defender last but Bowyer was delighted with the impact of the Irishman in his first appearance since rupturing his Achilles tendon last October.

“He gives us something completely different,” Bowyer said of Sheridan.

“We are blessed with numbers in that department but Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden have done terrific for us and they are lads who can only get better.

“But Cillian’s experience there, his size, his knowhow means he’s a different centre-forward for us.

“I’m delighted with him.”

Paul McMullan injury

The one negative for the trip saw Paul McMullan subbed in the opening half, replaced by Zach Robinson on the wing.

“He just a got bit tight with his breathing but he’s fine now,” Bowyer explained.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.
4 talking points from Dundee's TNS adventure as Cillian Sheridan makes goalscoring return to…
0
The New Saints have been involved in European qualifiers for the last 23 seasons.
What can Dundee expect from TNS at fortress Park Hall tonight?
0
Left-back Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee this season.
Dundee's Jordan Marshall eager to set TNS record straight as he reveals 'weird' team-mate…
0
Charlie Adam when he signed professional forms for Rangers.
In pictures: The fairytale career of former Dundee captain Charlie Adam
0
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win - but injury concern hangs…
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins…
0
Charlie Adam had some memorable moments in a Dark Blue jersey.
Charlie Adam retires: 6 incredible moments in action for Dundee
0

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks