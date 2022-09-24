EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on ‘fairytale’ at Dundee and what’s next after hanging up his boots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on ‘fairytale’ at Dundee and what’s next after hanging up his boots

By George Cran
September 24 2022, 9.18am Updated: September 24 2022, 9.40am
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support after his last match at Dens Park.

Though it ultimately ended in relegation disappointment, playing his final match in the dark blue of Dundee was the “fairytale ending” to a glittering career for Charlie Adam.

The former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland star this week announced he was hanging up his boots to chase the dream of management.

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport, Adam admits that may take time to come to fruition.

But he’s more than happy re-living the glory days on the pitch as he settles into the next stage of his life.

And he’s had plenty to re-live over the past few days as social media and the football community hailed a top-class playing career following Adam’s retirement news.

Charlie Adam could continue his playing career next season.
Charlie Adam celebrates a final goal for Dundee.

Playing for Rangers, taking Blackpool to the Premier League, signing for Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool, racking up Scotland caps and then eight years at Stoke City and one at Reading were all meaningful for the 36-year-old.

‘Fairytale ending’

However, the lifelong dream of a Fintry boy was to turn out in the famous dark blue at Dens Park.

“It was always the fairytale ending to finish my career at Dundee,” Adam told the Courier.

“The circumstances at the end were difficult of course with the relegation but playing for my boyhood club meant so much.

“Did I ever think it would actually happen? Probably not.

“A lot of credit for the move must go to James McPake and the hard work he did to make it happen.

Adam signed for Dundee on September 15, 2020.

“The club too were fantastic, there was a pandemic going on and there were difficulties but they made it happen.

“It was brilliant for me.

“I look back at some real fond memories and hopefully I’ll be back at Dens soon to say goodbye properly.”

Highlights and lowlights

Adam admits not all was perfect during his two-year spell with the club he supported as a boy.

There were some forgettable moments on the pitch – giving away a freak goal at St Mirren towards the end of last season and a dive that went viral online.

There was also a fine for drink driving after a collision with a tree in January.

Adam never shies away from the negatives as he looks back on a career that technically ended with Dundee relegated from the Premiership finishing the season with defeat at Livingston.

Adam’s final season ended with relegation for Dundee.

But the good times far outweigh the bad – Adam as captain led McPake’s men to promotion in his first season thanks to a storming run through the play-offs.

And he said farewell to a downtrodden Dens Park support in typical Adam style, smashing in a trademark long-ranger to seal a victory over Hibs.

“Looking back at last season, it ended with a difficult period. After the incident in January, my family had moved back to England,” Adam said.

“I didn’t want it to end at the time but looking back it was a great journey and a great two years.

“Scoring on my last game at Dens Park was incredible.

“I saw a video on one of the fan accounts online this week and there were loads of great moments.

“The goal against Dunfermline, the Hibs goal at the end and the one at United.

“The whole journey for me was brilliant. Even the relegation season, though it was terrible, there were some good times personally.

Derby

“As a young lad I always wanted to score in a derby so that was a real highlight.

“If I hadn’t been on a yellow card I would have been in the stands with the supporters!

“I really enjoyed that because I’d been terrible in the game.

“I hadn’t played well but came up with a bit of magic.

Charlie Adam celebrates at Tannadice after levelling the scores.

“I got a bit of stick from United fans online but I enjoy that kind of banter. It’s part of being a footballer.

“It’s a club I have respect for. They are going through a tough time right now.

“But as a local lad there will always be pressure to do well at Tannadice.

“And it’s good to remind them we came back from two goals down. I didn’t lose a derby I played in either.”

‘Time to move on’

Adam admits he was overwhelmed by the reaction to the news he was calling it a day as a player.

Former team-mates and fans in their thousands responded to his message to congratulate him on a fine career.

“The reaction has been really good,” he added.

“Scoring good goals I think helps the memories!

“I’ve had so many messages and texts from people it’s been difficult to get through them all.

“I also got a text from Jack Ross this week. He’s a manager who’s gone through a tough time recently so to take the time to do that means a lot.

“I think it shows people respect the career I’ve had.

“But now is the time to move on.”

What’s next?

Adam will be 37 in December and had offers over the summer to continue playing.

But taking time to spend with his family while picking up coaching experience at West Ham over the summer and more recently with Burnley made his next decision clear.

Adam is currently coaching at Turf Moor, working with their U/23 squad on a voluntary basis, picking up vital experience as a coach on the training pitch.

“I had a couple of offers abroad, some in England and one in Ireland,” Adam revealed.

former Dundee United boss Jack Ross, right, chats to Kevin Nolan, middle, and ex-Dundee skipper Charlie Adam as United shared training facilities with West Ham
Former Dundee United boss Jack Ross, right, chats to Kevin Nolan, middle, and ex-Dundee skipper Charlie Adam as United shared training facilities with West Ham.

“But the last few months coaching and being with the family have been really good.

“It just felt like the right time.

“I was lucky to be able to go into West Ham with David Moyes and learn there. It was great being in an elite environment like that.

“It was really great for me to learn there and he’s on the end of the phone which is fantastic.

“I want to be a manager but I’ll start coaching and see where it leads. It’s very difficult to get a management job at the moment.

“I want to take my time, I want to be well-prepared and learn as much as I can before that happens.

“If the opportunity comes in six months or two years, it’s important I am ready.

A tearful Charlie Adam applauds Dundee fans after his last game at Dens Park
A tearful Charlie Adam applauds Dundee fans after his last game at Dens Park

“I’m grateful to Burnley for giving me the opportunity to come in and learn as much as I can.

“They have allowed me to get involved in everything.

“The last three months made the decision to retire much easier.”

‘Not a bad ride’

Wherever his next step is, Adam insists he will “always, always” be keeping up to date with what’s happening at Dens Park.

And he could end up closer to his spiritual home at some point.

“My base will always be in England but I’ll never rule out coming back to Scotland if the right opportunity comes up,” he added.

Over 200 Premier League appearances, 26 Scotland caps, a Scottish Cup, a Scottish League Cup, an English League Cup and promotions with Blackpool, St Mirren and Dundee.

As Adam himself put it in his own words as he announced his retirement: “It’s not been a bad ride.”

Editor's Picks