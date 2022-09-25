Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal?

By George Cran
September 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 25 2022, 8.26am
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.

Cillian Sheridan broke an unwanted habit in Dundee’s SPFL Trust Trophy adventure to Shropshire.

The Dark Blues faced the unusual prospect of taking on Welsh champions The New Saints on their own patch in Scotland’s Challenge Cup.

Manager Gary Bowyer saw the opportunity to rotate his squad as league concerns took a back seat.

And that gave the chance to see Sheridan out on the pitch in a competitive match for the first time.

It was the Republic of Ireland international’s first appearance for the club in almost a year after rupturing his Achilles tendon at St Mirren on October 30.

Cillian Sheridan suffered an Achilles injury at St Mirren last season
Cillian Sheridan suffered an Achilles injury at St Mirren last season.

‘If people keep saying it’s mine…’

Though he’s not too sure about claiming it, he’s also been awarded his first Dundee goal as he headed in the opener against TNS.

Replays have shown defender Ryan Astles may well have got the final touch.

More importantly, Sheridan was just happy to be doing post-match media duties after a victory following a thoroughly disappointing first season at Dens Park.

“If people keep saying it’s mine – I don’t want to be embarrassed about claiming it,” he admitted to the Courier.

“Ok, it’s my goal!

“It’s been so long to not play and it’s really nice to do an interview where we’ve won a game.

“Every time I was coming out last season, it was always after bad results and you are trying to talk positively about a bad result.

“So it’s nice to be part of a positive victory.”

‘I was so nervous’

More important, though, was seeing the former Celtic man came through the contest unscathed.

And he admits it’s been a far harder road to recovery than he ever envisaged.

Despite returning to training in pre-season, it’s taken until Dundee’s 13th game for him to be ready to step out on the pitch.

“It was around Hallowe’en I got injured so 11 months out,” he added.

“I was just happy to get through the game first and foremost. Obviously it was good to win but, for me personally, it has been difficult to get back training full-time.

“I kept breaking down with little injuries, just annoying little things. Having to come out for four or five days after building myself up and I’d go back another little bit.

“There’s been a lot of that.

“I had the reserve game last week and even for the next four or five days I was so nervous thinking ‘don’t something go today, don’t something else go today’.

“That’s kind of where I am at, at the minute.

“It’s about trying to continue as long as I can where my body builds up to being used to the rigours of training every day and, hopefully, playing.”

‘Way off it’

He added: “It’s the first time I’ve had a bad injury and been out for so long.

“I underestimated how much I lost trying to come back.

The opening goal for Dundee at TNS.

“When I came back in pre-season I just felt like I was way off it.

“I went back in with Mac (fitness coach Macauley Kenney) and he did a great job with me, got me up to a level where I was feeling confident and ready.

“That’s when you get the mental test where you are getting these little setbacks.

“I’ll take it slowly, I’ll not get ahead of myself and think that’s everything done now.”

