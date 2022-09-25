Watch Jason Cummings mark Australia debut with a goal as ex-Dundee and Rangers striker declares: ‘I finished my dinner!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch Jason Cummings mark Australia debut with a goal as ex-Dundee and Rangers striker declares: ‘I finished my dinner!’

By Alan Temple
September 25 2022, 2.04pm Updated: September 25 2022, 9.36pm
Cummings celebrates his landmark strike
Cummings celebrates his landmark strike

Jason Cummings marked his Australia debut with a goal as the former Dundee and Rangers striker bolstered his World Cup hopes.

The 27-year-old entered the fray in Sunday’s friendly against New Zealand after 63 minutes, replacing Mitchell Duke.

And Cummings rippled the net just 17 minutes later, clinically converting a penalty as the Socceroos claimed a 2-0 triumph in Auckland.

The spot-kick came after his initial effort had been blocked by an arm.

Watch Cummings’ goal below:

Fellow SPFL regulars Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson, Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus also featured in the win. 

Cummings celebrated the landmark outing with one of his trademark irrepressible TV interviews.

He told 10 Football: “I’m absolutely buzzing. I was just chomping at the bit to get on. It’s been a good camp and the boys have been different class. I just wanted to get on the pitch.

“I got a good 30 minutes. The ball fell to me and I caught it well. It was going in and the boy hand-balls it. I was fuming!

“So I thought, ‘I’ve got to step up and take this and finish off my dinner!’ Step up, take a penalty and put it in the back of the net…not a problem.”

Cummings’ lucky charm

Asked whether he could be tempted to get another tattoo to celebrate the striker, Cummings added: “I might get Big Red, the kangaroo! No, maybe my cap number. You get a number so I might get that.

“I actually rubbed the tattoo of my dog, Carlos, for good luck before coming on. The young man did me well.”

Cummings is eligible to represent Australia through his mother and is making a late charge for the Qatar 2022 squad after notching 10 goals and six assists in 21 appearances since joining Central Coast Mariners at the start of this year.

He added: “It’s my dream to play at a World Cup. All I need to do is go back to the Mariners, work hard, do well and score goals. Then you never know.

Editor's Picks