Watch Jason Cummings mark Australia debut with a goal as ex-Dundee and Rangers striker declares: ‘I finished my dinner!’

Jason Cummings marked his Australia debut with a goal as the former Dundee and Rangers striker bolstered his World Cup hopes.

The 27-year-old entered the fray in Sunday’s friendly against New Zealand after 63 minutes, replacing Mitchell Duke.

And Cummings rippled the net just 17 minutes later, clinically converting a penalty as the Socceroos claimed a 2-0 triumph in Auckland.

The spot-kick came after his initial effort had been blocked by an arm.

Fellow SPFL regulars Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson, Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus also featured in the win.

Cummings celebrated the landmark outing with one of his trademark irrepressible TV interviews.

He told 10 Football: “I’m absolutely buzzing. I was just chomping at the bit to get on. It’s been a good camp and the boys have been different class. I just wanted to get on the pitch.

“I got a good 30 minutes. The ball fell to me and I caught it well. It was going in and the boy hand-balls it. I was fuming!

“So I thought, ‘I’ve got to step up and take this and finish off my dinner!’ Step up, take a penalty and put it in the back of the net…not a problem.”

Cummings’ lucky charm

Asked whether he could be tempted to get another tattoo to celebrate the striker, Cummings added: “I might get Big Red, the kangaroo! No, maybe my cap number. You get a number so I might get that.

“I actually rubbed the tattoo of my dog, Carlos, for good luck before coming on. The young man did me well.”

Cummings is eligible to represent Australia through his mother and is making a late charge for the Qatar 2022 squad after notching 10 goals and six assists in 21 appearances since joining Central Coast Mariners at the start of this year.

He added: “It’s my dream to play at a World Cup. All I need to do is go back to the Mariners, work hard, do well and score goals. Then you never know.