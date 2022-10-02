4 Dundee talking points as Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron star for Dee in Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points as Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron star for Dee in Hamilton

By Scott Lorimer
October 2 2022, 11.30am
Lyall Cameron opens the scoring for Dundee with a left-footed strike.
Lyall Cameron opens the scoring for Dundee with a left-footed strike.

Dundee returned to winning ways in the Championship earning a vital three points with academy graduate Lyall Cameron once again shining bright.

The Dark Blues were made to work for their 2-0 win over Hamilton in an afternoon that could (and should have been a lot more comfortable.)

Luke McCowan makes it 2-0 for Dundee.
Luke McCowan makes it 2-0 for Dundee at the death.

Despite late pressure, the Dee were the better side on the day and were deserving of their victory with Luke McCowan securing the points at the death after Cameron opened the scoring in the first half.

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from the New Douglas Park clash.

Hard work

The Dark Blues started the game brightly and after Lyall Cameron netted, it looked like the game was only going in one direction.

Dundee should have been out of sight with a blistering first half performance.

They could have been 5-0 up, if more ruthless in front of goal.

However, The Dee found themselves with their backs to the wall and looked to be holding on for the win towards the end.

Gary Bowyer acknowledged that his side made the win harder than it needed to be.

It is a real positive that Dundee are creating chances and are holding strong at the back, but a team towards the top end of the Championship may not be as forgiving as the Accies.

Marauding McGhee

Jordan McGhee was sublime on Saturday.

Gary Bowyer may have turned a few heads slotting the 26-year-old in at left back, ahead of Jordan Marshall, but it was an inspired move.

He was a joy to watch. Every time he looked to get the ball forward, it looked like something was going to happen.

McGhee was instrumental in creating a number of opportunities in the first half – even having a couple of efforts himself.

He linked really well with Cameron when attacking but also put his body on the line at the back, crucially making a match-winning intervention, blocking Jean-Pierre Tiehi late on.

McGhee could be returning to his prime after a long period just at the right time for The Dee.

More to come from Cameron

Lyall Cameron is a really exciting prospect for Dundee.

At New Douglas Park, he bagged his fifth goal of the campaign.

Along with McGhee, he was involved in most of the Dark Blues attacking play in the first half.

Without being overly critical of his 19-year-old star, boss Bowyer said post-match that Cameron should have had a hat-trick.

It was no exaggeration and his missed opportunities were one of the reasons Dundee had to hang on towards the end.

But the former academy kid is still developing as a player and there looks to be a lot more to come from him.

One down, two to go

It’s still early, but this could prove to be a crucial week in Dundee’s season.

Three games against the bottom sides in seven days, all away from home.

It might not have been the prettiest, but they got three points on the board at a ground they haven’t always found joy.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time.

They now need to travel to Cove then Arbroath and do the same to avoid falling behind Partick at the top who are four points ahead.

The win was even more crucial given that Thistle continued their title push, while Inverness and Queen’s Park tasted victory too.

Dundee remain in fifth place.

Six more points on the board by 5pm next Saturday could have the Championship table looking a lot better.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances…
Lyall Cameron is congratulated after scoring Dundee's opener.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Cameron and McCowan sink…
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer
Dundee beat Welsh champions the New Saints in their last game - and they need to keep racking up victories
JIM SPENCE: Dundee must make Championship title statement
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins eyes No 1 return but accepts 'no one has a…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Frustrated Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in 'hard window' admission ahead of loan deadline as…
Paul McGowan celebrates a derby winner in front of Dundee United fans in 2017.
'A dying breed': Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan joins the 300 club at Dens Park
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues' new head…
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks