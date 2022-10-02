4 Dundee talking points as Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron star for Dee in Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee returned to winning ways in the Championship earning a vital three points with academy graduate Lyall Cameron once again shining bright.

The Dark Blues were made to work for their 2-0 win over Hamilton in an afternoon that could (and should have been a lot more comfortable.)

Despite late pressure, the Dee were the better side on the day and were deserving of their victory with Luke McCowan securing the points at the death after Cameron opened the scoring in the first half.

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from the New Douglas Park clash.

Hard work

The Dark Blues started the game brightly and after Lyall Cameron netted, it looked like the game was only going in one direction.

Dundee should have been out of sight with a blistering first half performance.

They could have been 5-0 up, if more ruthless in front of goal.

Goals from yesterday’s win over Hamilton Accies #thedee pic.twitter.com/khPVTdIzXV — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 2, 2022

However, The Dee found themselves with their backs to the wall and looked to be holding on for the win towards the end.

Gary Bowyer acknowledged that his side made the win harder than it needed to be.

It is a real positive that Dundee are creating chances and are holding strong at the back, but a team towards the top end of the Championship may not be as forgiving as the Accies.

Marauding McGhee

Jordan McGhee was sublime on Saturday.

Gary Bowyer may have turned a few heads slotting the 26-year-old in at left back, ahead of Jordan Marshall, but it was an inspired move.

He was a joy to watch. Every time he looked to get the ball forward, it looked like something was going to happen.

McGhee was instrumental in creating a number of opportunities in the first half – even having a couple of efforts himself.

He linked really well with Cameron when attacking but also put his body on the line at the back, crucially making a match-winning intervention, blocking Jean-Pierre Tiehi late on.

McGhee could be returning to his prime after a long period just at the right time for The Dee.

More to come from Cameron

Lyall Cameron is a really exciting prospect for Dundee.

At New Douglas Park, he bagged his fifth goal of the campaign.

Along with McGhee, he was involved in most of the Dark Blues attacking play in the first half.

Without being overly critical of his 19-year-old star, boss Bowyer said post-match that Cameron should have had a hat-trick.

It was no exaggeration and his missed opportunities were one of the reasons Dundee had to hang on towards the end.

But the former academy kid is still developing as a player and there looks to be a lot more to come from him.

One down, two to go

It’s still early, but this could prove to be a crucial week in Dundee’s season.

Three games against the bottom sides in seven days, all away from home.

It might not have been the prettiest, but they got three points on the board at a ground they haven’t always found joy.

They now need to travel to Cove then Arbroath and do the same to avoid falling behind Partick at the top who are four points ahead.

The win was even more crucial given that Thistle continued their title push, while Inverness and Queen’s Park tasted victory too.

Dundee remain in fifth place.

Six more points on the board by 5pm next Saturday could have the Championship table looking a lot better.