Dundee teen Lyall Cameron backs himself to hit goal trail after becoming Dee top scorer

By Scott Lorimer
October 3 2022, 7.30am Updated: October 3 2022, 11.44am
Lyall Cameron celebrates after netting his fifth goal of the season for Dundee.
Lyall Cameron celebrates after netting his fifth goal of the season for Dundee.

Dundee teen Lyall Cameron is backing himself to hit the goal trail after netting his fifth strike of the season.

The attacker opened the scoring in his side’s 2-0 win over Hamilton with a classy left-footed effort, before Luke McCowan sealed the win.

Saturday’s goal was the young star’s first of the league campaign, adding to the four scored in the League and Challenge Cups.

The Dark Blues academy graduate could have gone further ahead of Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak in the goal charts after passing up four other attempts.

‘On another day, I’ll put them away’

Even boss Gary Bowyer felt the 19-year-old should have had a hat-trick.

Asked if he thought he could’ve netted three, Cameron responded: “At least.

“I had about five or six chances but it could have been worse if I didn’t score, but I got one.”

While critical of his own performance, Cameron believes he’ll start putting more of his chances away.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron missing a great chance against Hamilton.
Cameron missed a great chance midway through the second half, but could only hit the side netting from a tight angle.

“This is my first time playing for Dundee this season,” the former Peterhead and Montrose loanee said.

“I’ve been on loan a couple of times and I’m glad to be in and scoring goals and hopefully I can stay in.

“I can still take the positives from getting into so many positions on Saturday.

“On another day I’ll put three or four of them away.

Lyall Cameron in action for Montrose last season.
Lyall Cameron in action for Montrose last season.

“I can’t be too worked up about that, but I probably should have scored more.

“It wasn’t a pretty game. They started to come in to it towards the end, putting balls into our box but we defended them really well.

“I’m glad we got that [McCowan] goal so I never got the blame if we ended up losing it in the end!”

‘Big week’ for Dundee

Missed chances aside, Cameron’s performance against Hamilton will have gone a long way to earning him a place in the side.

And he could be thrust into the action again for his sixth start of the campaign on Tuesday night in the rearranged trip to Cove Rangers.

Following that, the Dee take the short trip to face Arbroath, concluding a busy seven days.

Lyall Cameron gets a pat on the back from boss Gary Bowyer.
Lyall Cameron gets a pat on the back for his goal from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as he is substituted late on.

Cameron hopes the win over Accies will help spur his side on to claim six more points by Saturday evening.

“It’s a big week this week with three games,” he said.

“That’s a good start. Hopefully we can build on that in take it in to the next two and get some good results.”

Editor's Picks