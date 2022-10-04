Dundee’s Joe Grayson a doubt for Cove Rangers trip but Gary Bowyer confirms return of rival midfield option

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Grayson is Dundee’s only doubt for their trip to face Cove Rangers tonight.

The defensive midfielder played his part in Saturday’s win at Hamilton, setting up Lyall Cameron for his opener.

However, he was ill at half-time and had to be replaced. Manager Gary Bowyer confirmed he would be given every chance to prove his fitness for the trip to Aberdeen.

The Dens boss will, though, have another fresh option in that position as Shaun Byrne is set to be available.

The central midfielder picked up a thigh injury at Raith Rovers at the start of August and was since told he could leave the club.

But the transfer deadline came and went with Byrne remaining at Dens Park.

“We have Shaun Byrne back,” Bowyer confirmed.

“He was in the matchday squad for Saturday but I just wanted another couple of days training with him because he’s been out longer than expected.”

Certainly missing will be the suspended Ryan Sweeney as he sits out the second game of his two-match ban.

Striker Alex Jakubiak also remains sidelined, though Bowyer gave positive news on his comeback.

“Alex Jakubiak is making progress now as well. He’s going in the right direction, it will possibly be another week for him,” he added.

Familiar faces

There will be some familiar faces in opposition for the Dark Blues tonight, not least Cove manager Jim McIntyre.

The former Dundee United player had a brief time in charge at Dens Park as Dundee were relegated from the Premiership in 2019.

Dee-fiant hero Leighton McIntosh is also there along with ex-Dee goalie Kyle Gourlay while ex-United men Fraser Fyvie and Mark Reynolds are in the Cove squad.

“I watched them on Sunday. Jim McIntyre has made a lot of changes,” Bowyer added.

“They looked really good against Arbroath.

“From what people tell me, the manager likes to play like they are so we know it will be a good footballing game.

“They have experienced players, they have players who have racked up an impressive number of games over their careers.

“But it is about how we approach it – try to get another clean sheet and some goals.”