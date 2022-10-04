Dundee’s Joe Grayson a doubt for Cove Rangers trip but Gary Bowyer confirms return of rival midfield option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Joe Grayson a doubt for Cove Rangers trip but Gary Bowyer confirms return of rival midfield option

By George Cran
October 4 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 4 2022, 12.43pm
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson. Image: SNS Group.

Joe Grayson is Dundee’s only doubt for their trip to face Cove Rangers tonight.

The defensive midfielder played his part in Saturday’s win at Hamilton, setting up Lyall Cameron for his opener.

However, he was ill at half-time and had to be replaced. Manager Gary Bowyer confirmed he would be given every chance to prove his fitness for the trip to Aberdeen.

The Dens boss will, though, have another fresh option in that position as Shaun Byrne is set to be available.

The central midfielder picked up a thigh injury at Raith Rovers at the start of August and was since told he could leave the club.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne is set to return. Image: SNS Group.

But the transfer deadline came and went with Byrne remaining at Dens Park.

“We have Shaun Byrne back,” Bowyer confirmed.

“He was in the matchday squad for Saturday but I just wanted another couple of days training with him because he’s been out longer than expected.”

Certainly missing will be the suspended Ryan Sweeney as he sits out the second game of his two-match ban.

Striker Alex Jakubiak also remains sidelined, though Bowyer gave positive news on his comeback.

“Alex Jakubiak is making progress now as well. He’s going in the right direction, it will possibly be another week for him,” he added.

Familiar faces

There will be some familiar faces in opposition for the Dark Blues tonight, not least Cove manager Jim McIntyre.

The former Dundee United player had a brief time in charge at Dens Park as Dundee were relegated from the Premiership in 2019.

Dee-fiant hero Leighton McIntosh is also there along with ex-Dee goalie Kyle Gourlay while ex-United men Fraser Fyvie and Mark Reynolds are in the Cove squad.

“I watched them on Sunday. Jim McIntyre has made a lot of changes,” Bowyer added.

“They looked really good against Arbroath.

“From what people tell me, the manager likes to play like they are so we know it will be a good footballing game.

“They have experienced players, they have players who have racked up an impressive number of games over their careers.

“But it is about how we approach it – try to get another clean sheet and some goals.”

