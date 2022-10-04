Dundee striker Zach Robinson on ‘thriving’ under pressure at Dens Park as Lyall Cameron goal competition spurs him on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee striker Zach Robinson on ‘thriving’ under pressure at Dens Park as Lyall Cameron goal competition spurs him on

By George Cran
October 4 2022, 12.00pm Updated: October 4 2022, 4.23pm
Zach Robinson has impressed in his time at Dundee.
Zach Robinson has impressed in his time at Dundee.

Zach Robinson is embracing the pressure of Dundee’s promotion chase as he aims to add to a successful start to his loan spell at Cove Rangers tonight.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man has impressed for the Dark Blues, hitting four goals in 10 appearances so far.

However, his place atop the scoring charts has been taken by young midfielder Lyall Cameron after he opened the scoring at Hamilton Accies over the weekend.

And the big striker revealed he has been discussing their respective goal tallies this week with both keen to add more and more.

“We were talking about it earlier and he is in good form at the moment,” Robinson said.

“Lyall is a very good player and it is going right for him.

Lyall Cameron opens the scoring for Dundee against Hamilton Accies.
Lyall Cameron opens the scoring for Dundee at Hamilton.

“I am happy for him but we want to push each other on and help each other at the same time.

“That sort of competition can spur you on, 100%.”

‘Thriving in it’

Robinson has settled into life in Dundee very quickly after making the big decision to move north from London.

This is his sixth separate loan spell from Plough Lane, having spent time in English non-league with clubs like Woking and Hemel Hempstead Town.

The move to Dundee, however, has brought a different sort of pressure for the striker.

Robinson said: “I have enjoyed it so far, definitely.

“I didn’t really have any assumptions of what to expect but it is a good level.

“It is not easy, that’s for sure, but I am enjoying it.

“It hasn’t been more physically demanding than I expected but it is definitely tough.

“It’s something completely new for me. I’d been on loan a few times but I felt this was the right place and the best opportunity for me.

“I wasn’t really too fussed about where it was – it was more about the opportunity.

“I had never been on loan at a club trying to push for promotion so it is a different challenge.

“A couple of the teams I had been at in the past had been at the lower end of the table but going for promotion is a different type of expectation.

“Being expected to win week in, week out is a different sort of pressure but I am thriving in it and I am enjoying it.

“Pressure is just pressure as far as I am concerned and you just take it in your stride.”

