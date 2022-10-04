Dundee striker Zach Robinson on ‘thriving’ under pressure at Dens Park as Lyall Cameron goal competition spurs him on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zach Robinson is embracing the pressure of Dundee’s promotion chase as he aims to add to a successful start to his loan spell at Cove Rangers tonight.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man has impressed for the Dark Blues, hitting four goals in 10 appearances so far.

However, his place atop the scoring charts has been taken by young midfielder Lyall Cameron after he opened the scoring at Hamilton Accies over the weekend.

And the big striker revealed he has been discussing their respective goal tallies this week with both keen to add more and more.

“We were talking about it earlier and he is in good form at the moment,” Robinson said.

“Lyall is a very good player and it is going right for him.

“I am happy for him but we want to push each other on and help each other at the same time.

“That sort of competition can spur you on, 100%.”

‘Thriving in it’

Robinson has settled into life in Dundee very quickly after making the big decision to move north from London.

This is his sixth separate loan spell from Plough Lane, having spent time in English non-league with clubs like Woking and Hemel Hempstead Town.

The move to Dundee, however, has brought a different sort of pressure for the striker.

Robinson said: “I have enjoyed it so far, definitely.

“I didn’t really have any assumptions of what to expect but it is a good level.

“It is not easy, that’s for sure, but I am enjoying it.

“It hasn’t been more physically demanding than I expected but it is definitely tough.

“It’s something completely new for me. I’d been on loan a few times but I felt this was the right place and the best opportunity for me.

“I wasn’t really too fussed about where it was – it was more about the opportunity.

“I had never been on loan at a club trying to push for promotion so it is a different challenge.

“A couple of the teams I had been at in the past had been at the lower end of the table but going for promotion is a different type of expectation.

“Being expected to win week in, week out is a different sort of pressure but I am thriving in it and I am enjoying it.

“Pressure is just pressure as far as I am concerned and you just take it in your stride.”