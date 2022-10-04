Dundee not doing the ‘basics’ as boss Gary Bowyer slams inconsistent Dark Blues after Cove Rangers defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer slammed his side’s defending in their 3-1 reverse at Cove Rangers.

The Dark Blues fell to a fourth league defeat of the season against Jim McIntyre’s newly-promoted side at the Balmoral Stadium.

That’s after taking an early lead through Max Anderson before the Aberdeen came from behind with Mitch Megginson levelling before Connor Scully stole the show with two incredible acrobatic efforts.

Despite the quality of the midfield man’s finishes, Bowyer was not impressed with the performance from his side as they conceded three goals for the fourth time this term.

“We either keep a clean sheet at the moment or we concede three,” the Dundee boss said.

“The inconsistency of that is incredible and something we have to solve very quickly.

“You can’t have that inconsistency, you have to be better.

“It’s basics. We are talking about basics.

“I haven’t seen anyone pass us off the park, it’s individual errors. We’ve seen that again tonight.”

‘Decision-making lets us down’

Decision-making in key moments is the key factor Bowyer pointed to as the Dark Blues wilted early in the second half.

After going in at the break level, Scully’s two strikes came within four minutes of each other.

“I thought we started the game very well, got the goal and had a couple of opportunities,” Bowyer added.

“The first goal conceded we should defend better. Get rid of the ball.

“We get to half-time and regroup, go again.

“Their second goal we break and have a wonderful opportunity on the edge of the box to capitalise on.

“Decision-making in the final third lets us down.

“The way we gave up the middle of the pitch wasn’t good enough and then we leave the lad free in the middle of the box, the marking was non-existent.

“Instead of staying in the game, work your way back in, we concede again and it’s another poor goal from our point of view.

“It looks like a wonderful goal but we should prevent it.

“Once again, we haven’t been good enough in both boxes.”