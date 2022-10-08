Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes

By George Cran
October 8 2022, 8.00am
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.

Gary Bowyer vows Dundee will not be taking Arbroath lightly at Gayfield today despite their lowly league position.

The Red Lichties host their neighbours with just five Championship points to their name from eight games, leaving them bottom of the division.

Bowyer’s Dark Blues, however, have not been in the best form themselves with four defeats in nine in the league.

That’s after losing in midweek at Cove Rangers – a performance the Dens Park boss wants to see a reaction from this afternoon.

“Their position doesn’t matter,” Bowyer said of Dick Campbell’s Arbroath.

Dick Campbell felt his side were desperately unlucky not to leave with a point against Dundee.
Gary Bowyer and Dick Campbell shakes hand earlier this season.

“It’s about who they are, who the manager is and what they’ve achieved.

“They’ll know they are only a couple of wins away from going on a run.

“I have a lot of time for Dick and his staff for what they’ve done.

“One game away from the Premiership last season so shows I think how tight this league is this season.

“But we’ve done our work and prepared properly.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction from our players from Tuesday.

“I will learn a lot more about their character.

“When there has been a setback we’ve bounced back and we’re looking for that again.”

Changes

Bowyer hasn’t been slow to make changes in his time as Dundee boss and admits there could be more at Arbroath today after the disappointment in midweek.

Luke McCowan makes it 2-0 for Dundee.
Luke McCowan makes it 2-0 for Dundee at Hamilton (Image: SNS)

Striker Zak Rudden and winger Luke McCowan could be among them.

“The majority of the time the players pick the team – performances good and bad,” Bowyer added.

“If you look for positives from Tuesday’s defeat, the way we chased the game second half and chances we created was good.

“Zak Rudden could’ve had a hat-trick, the goalkeeper pulled off two very good saves.

“It is something we have to look at in terms of the personnel.

“Luke McCowan’s return has been good for us.

“There are players who are certainly putting a case forward to be picked.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Tam O'Brien, pictured in action against Dundee last time around, will miss out for Arbroath on Saturday.
Dick Campbell looking for Arbroath reaction against Dundee but key men missing again
Max Anderson takes on Cove Rangers for Dundee.
Dundee kid Max Anderson calls for more from the Dark Blues as he warns:…
the Walk and Talk group took part in a similar walk between Dundee and Gayfield last year.
Dundee and Arbroath fans to walk from Dens Park to Gayfield for mental health…
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon
Dundee snap up former France U/20 striker Derick Osei Yaw after successful trial
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee 'have to learn quickly' warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Gloom and Djoum at United while Jay is…
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan at Cove Rangers (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan: 'We are not doing ourselves justice'
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks