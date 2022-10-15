Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Paul McMullan stunner caps fine Ayr win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Paul McMullan stunner caps fine Ayr win

By George Cran
October 15 2022, 4.58pm Updated: October 15 2022, 5.32pm
Dundee celebrate Paul McMullan's opener (Image: SNS).
Dundee celebrate Paul McMullan's opener (Image: SNS).

A Paul McMullan screamer set Dundee on their way to a deserved 2-1 victory over Ayr United at Dens Park.

The three points are a real boost for the Dark Blues after disappointing results at Cove Rangers and Arbroath.

And they moved them up to fourth in the Championship table, level with the Honest Men and Queen’s Park in the congested leading pack.

McMullan sparked the victory with an impressive performance, smashing in a long-ranger on 36 minutes.

Substitute Zach Robinson made it 2-0 just minutes after coming on at half-time, before Ayr made it interesting through Josh Mullin’s finish on the hour.

Dundee close down Ayr danger man Dipo Akinyemi (Image: SNS).

Key moments

Dundee came close in the opening minutes as Zak Rudden flicked a Luke McCowan shot just wide and Cillian Sheridan saw a header saved.

Ayr had a couple of dangerous moments, but the opening was fairly low-key.

That was until McMullan wound up his right foot and let rip from 35 yards, firing an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

The Dark Blues had been the better side without being spectacular, but they doubled their lead moments after the half-time break.

Zach Robinson makes it 2-0 to Dundee (Image: SNS).

A double substitution saw Josh Mulligan and Robinson come on and make an immediate impact, the latter following up a saved Jordan McGhee shot to make it 2-0.

Any thoughts of a calm final half-hour were dashed when Dipo Akinyemi got the better of Ryan Sweeney before crossing for Mullin to make it 2-1.

Dundee then passed up a succession of chances, Mulligan and Robinson missing the best of them.

That could have come back to haunt them in stoppage time, but Ayr attacker Daire O’Connor fired a good opportunity over the bar from inside the area.

Dundee’s star man: Paul McMullan

Paul McMullan finds the top corner (Image: SNS).

Winger McMullan has been one of Dundee’s most consistent performers this season.

His pace is a real asset but, against Ayr, his quality on the ball came to the fore.

His goal was a real ‘what are you thinking shooting from there’ moment, before he made clear he knew exactly what he was doing by finding the top corner.

In the second half, the confidence oozed out of him as he set up chance after chance after chance.

It’s a shame the finishing of his team-mates didn’t match his set-up play or this would have been a far more comfortable victory.

Player ratings

Legzdins 6, Kerr 7, French 7, Sweeney 5, Marshall 6, McGhee 7, Grayson 7, McMullan 9 (Jakubiak 90), McCowan 7 (Cameron 81), Sheridan 5 (Robinson 46, 7), Rudden 6 (Mulligan 46, 7).

Subs not used: Sharp, Byrne, Williamson, Anderson, Strachan.

Attendance: 4,490 (351 away)

Manager under the microscope

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer certainly was under the microscope after a disappointing couple of results at Cove and Arbroath.

Changes were expected, but Bowyer stuck as much as he could to the line-up that faced the Lichties last week.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).

Lee Ashcroft was out with illness, so Ryan Sweeney returned to the centre of defence.

Otherwise, Bowyer stuck with the 4-4-2, midfield two of Joe Grayson and Jordan McGhee and front pairing of Cillian Sheridan and Zak Rudden.

Changes did come at half-time, however. The front two were off and on came Zach Robinson and Josh Mulligan, with the Dundonian playing off the AFC Wimbledon loanee.

They paid off immediately with a second goal involving both subs just minutes after the restart.

Man in the middle

Grant Irvine let a few things go across the 90 minutes in what was a hard-fought contest.

But overall, the whistler had a quiet game with few issues.

Tags

Conversation

