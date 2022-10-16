4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory over Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory over Ayr

By George Cran
October 16 2022, 12.00pm
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

Dundee’s 2-1 victory over the Championship’s surprise package Ayr United was a deserved one.

The Dark Blues were the better side throughout, even if the combination of some lax defending and poor finishing meant they had to settle for a victory margin of just one goal.

This was a Dundee side far removed from the one that let slip a lead at Cove Rangers last week and a step up from the draw at Arbroath.

It was timely too as some fans began to waver in their belief that their team could win this division.

But Gary Bowyer’s men are now right in amongst the league leaders in what is, even for the Championship, an impossibly tight second-tier table.

Chances, chances, chances

Throughout the season boss Bowyer has pointed to the amount of scoring opportunities his side are squandering.

This match was a case in point.

There were a couple passed up early on but it was the second half where Dundee’s profligacy was obvious.

Josh Mulligan can’t quite reach Paul McMullan’s cross to make it 3-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

The score was already 2-1 when the Dark Blues’ finishing deserted them – not the worst time for that to happen, though they would have preferred to make life a bit easier for themselves in the latter stages.

Josh Mulligan was impressive off the bench at half-time, playing a key role in Zach Robinson’s goal and generally being too hot for Ayr to handle.

However, set up twice by Paul McMullan, Mulligan had the chances to kill the game but couldn’t manage it while Robinson also had a couple of good opportunities himself.

That didn’t matter in the end but the performance deserved a far more one-sided scoreline than 2-1.

Midfield

Questions had been raised about the central midfield pairing of Joe Grayson and Jordan McGhee with Grayson himself admitting he’d been below par.

Both, though, provided the answer to those questions with fine individual performances.

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson. (Image: SNS).

Grayson showed more of what we saw in his debut at home to Arbroath, spraying good long balls out to team-mates on the flanks and keeping things ticking over in possession.

McGhee, meanwhile, looked more like the Jordan McGhee of a couple of seasons ago, particularly in the second half.

Timing his attacking runs perfectly, the central midfielder was unlucky not to score with his initial effort before Zach Robinson made it 2-0.

And he had a chance beyond that saved by Charlie Albinson.

Paul McMullan on the right, meanwhile, was absolutely excellent in everything he did.

His goal was superb but more than that the quality of his approach play created chance after chance for his side.

On the left Luke McCowan had a quieter afternoon but played his part as the midfield four impressed.

Gary Bowyer

The online reaction to Dundee’s team selection was not positive after boss Bowyer picked pretty much the same team as the one that faced Arbroath last week.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).

But the Dens gaffer’s conviction in sticking to his guns paid off in spades.

It was a crucial victory for a couple of key reasons.

Of course, it keeps the Dark Blues in the hunt for the title and among the top six sides separated by just three points.

With both Partick and Inverness winning, the victory was vital.

More importantly, the win kept fans very much onside at a crucial time.

Goals

Dundee may not have a Dipo Akinyemi streaking away at the top of the Championship scoring charts.

Zach Robinson moved onto five goals for the season with what turned out to be the winner against Ayr (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)

What they do have is an impressive spread of scorers.

Zach Robinson has joined Lyall Cameron in leading the way with five in all competitions now but there are also two on four (Zak Rudden and Alex Jakubiak).

Then there’s another couple on three in Luke McCowan and Cammy Kerr with 16 players off the mark already this campaign.

That’s pretty impressive.

