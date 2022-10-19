GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s last semi-final was in a different era – some of their current stars weren’t even in school – but wait for Dees likely to go on at Rangers tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all know what’s likely to happen for Dundee tonight.

The Dark Blues have lost their last 12 games at Ibrox.

The least goals conceded in the last five away trips to Govan was three in last season’s visit.

Much of the country groans when they see a lower-division side drawn out of the hat away to one of the Old Firm.

I know I certainly do.

For loyal Dees, there’s an acceptance that this season’s League Cup adventure is likely to end at this stage.

Last four, different era

The quarter-finals isn’t a bad run.

But it’s been 16 years since the Dark Blues got into the last four of either cup competition.

Granted Dundee have only been a top flight club in seven of those seasons.

Regardless, that’s a dreadful record for a club this size.

We’re going all the way back to Gretna for the last one – a club that fell out of existence 14 years ago!

The likes of Kelvin Jack, Barry Smith, Scott Robertson, Kevin McDonald, Bryan Deasley and Tam McManus were playing that day.

If it feels like a different era that’s because it was – Twitter had just been invented two weeks beforehand, Zinedine Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi in a World Cup Final a few months later and the likes of Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson weren’t even in school yet.

It’s nigh time Dundee did something about that.

If not to finally add a first major trophy since 1974 then at least to give their long-suffering fans a day out at Hampden.

Others rocking up

I mean, even I’ve seen my club at Hampden for a Scottish Cup semi and final since 2006 and we’re struggling at the bottom of League One these days.

Also rocking up to a Hampden semi-final have been Falkirk three times, Dunfermline twice, Inverness twice, Raith Rovers, Ross County as well as St Johnstone and Dundee United a few times each since Dundee were last there.

I get the feeling I’ll be able to copy and paste this column next season as well and for who knows how many years afterwards.

If the Tele still fancy keeping me around, that is.

Rangers

Because it would be a huge upset for Dundee to come away with a victory from Ibrox tonight.

Things aren’t exactly perfect for Rangers right now after getting well and truly gubbed by Liverpool last week.

They were a bit scratchy against Motherwell on Sunday but got the job done.

But, despite being woeful in the Champions League, Gio van Bronckhorst’s side have been pretty impressive in domestic games.

Getting tanked by Celtic aside, they’ve only drawn one game and won the other 10.

People talking about the Gers being fragile right now are missing that key point – the gap between the top sides in the Champions League to Rangers is the same as it is from them to other Scottish sides.

I’d love to see an upset tonight so Dees can get a long-awaited day out at Hampden.

I think we’ll just have to wait a little while longer, though.