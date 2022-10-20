Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw in Scottish Cup

By Scott Lorimer
October 20 2022, 5.00pm
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Graeme Youngson/ Brechin City

Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when his side host Stirling Albion this weekend.

A potentially-lucrative tie with a Championship club could be in store, should the Highland League table-toppers progress.

However, to be in the hat, Brechin will have to overcome an in-form Binos side in the 2pm kick-off.

Cup shock could ‘send out a statement’

MacLeod says the draw couldn’t have been tougher for City but they go in to the clash high in confidence having already beaten the League Two leaders last month in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“I played in the first round against Jeanfield Swifts but that was the first time playing in the competition,” the 21-year-old told Courier Sport.

“It will be tough on Saturday.

“We played them in the Challenge Cup but they are flying at the moment.

“It’s the toughest draw we could have got but it will be a good test for us to see where we are at.

Fraser MacLeod in action for Brechin City earlier this season. Image: Graeme Youngson/ Brechin City
Fraser MacLeod in action for Brechin City earlier this season. Image: Graeme Youngson/ Brechin City

“That’s where we want to get back to. We have started the season well but we need to be at it.

“It’s nice getting time away from the league. Especially big games like the cup are the ones you want to play in.

“If we win, it sends a statement out to everyone else. Hopefully, we can do it.”

Dundee dream tie

While his mind is fully on the task in hand this weekend, MacLeod can’t help dream about a top draw in the next round.

A trip to Hampden may be a tall order for the Angus side but a glamour tie against his boyhood team would also suit the young Dundonian.

“I was hoping to get Dundee in the Challenge Cup but we got Inverness then got beat on penalties,” MacLeod, who joined Brechin in the summer from junior side East Craigie, said.

“To win on Saturday, then get Dundee or a big team like that would be a good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie'd in…
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan takes on Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails Josh Mulligan's Rangers display as he admits talented kid…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup…
Steven Davis celebrates the opening goal against Dundee (Image: SNS).
5 talking points as tireless Dundee edged out of the cup by nervy Rangers…
Dundee's last semi-final appearance came against Gretna in 2006 (Image: SNS).
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's last semi-final was in a different era...wait for Dees likely to…
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 - before rematch sparked infamous…
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney (Image: SNS).
Ryan Sweeney vows Dundee 'are not going to Rangers to make up the numbers'…
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges young stars to 'stand up to formidable' Rangers in…
Dundee striker Zach Robinson celebrates his winner against Ayr (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must beware wounded animal Rangers at Ibrox despite morale-boosting Ayr victory

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Post Thumbnail
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented