Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw in Scottish Cup

Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when his side host Stirling Albion this weekend.

A potentially-lucrative tie with a Championship club could be in store, should the Highland League table-toppers progress.

However, to be in the hat, Brechin will have to overcome an in-form Binos side in the 2pm kick-off.

Cup shock could ‘send out a statement’

MacLeod says the draw couldn’t have been tougher for City but they go in to the clash high in confidence having already beaten the League Two leaders last month in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“I played in the first round against Jeanfield Swifts but that was the first time playing in the competition,” the 21-year-old told Courier Sport.

“It will be tough on Saturday.

“We played them in the Challenge Cup but they are flying at the moment.

“It’s the toughest draw we could have got but it will be a good test for us to see where we are at.

“That’s where we want to get back to. We have started the season well but we need to be at it.

“It’s nice getting time away from the league. Especially big games like the cup are the ones you want to play in.

“If we win, it sends a statement out to everyone else. Hopefully, we can do it.”

Dundee dream tie

While his mind is fully on the task in hand this weekend, MacLeod can’t help dream about a top draw in the next round.

A trip to Hampden may be a tall order for the Angus side but a glamour tie against his boyhood team would also suit the young Dundonian.

“I was hoping to get Dundee in the Challenge Cup but we got Inverness then got beat on penalties,” MacLeod, who joined Brechin in the summer from junior side East Craigie, said.

“To win on Saturday, then get Dundee or a big team like that would be a good.”