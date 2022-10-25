It’s up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team says boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals Adam Legzdins injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team says boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals Adam Legzdins injury

By George Cran
October 25 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.

It’s up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee set-up insists manager Gary Bowyer.

The 29-year-old midfielder hasn’t featured since starting a league win over Raith Rovers on August 6.

He limped off in that one with a thigh injury but has since returned to fitness and found himself left out of the matchday squad at the weekend.

That’s after being told by boss Bowyer he was free to find a new club at the end of the summer transfer window.

Indeed Byrne was at Dens to watch his team-mates in action against Greenock Morton after training on his own at the stadium pre-match.

And he played 63 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday in a 3-0 defeat to Livingston. Senior players Niall McGinn, Alex Jakubiak, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson and Derick Osei also featured.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

Asked about Byrne’s situation, Bowyer said: “He is back in training and played in a game against Tayport last week and against Livingston today.

“It’s a case of the length of time he’s been out and looking to get him back.

“We have a number of midfielders and I said to him he could go out on loan if there was an offer.

“If not, then no problem. There has been no fall-out or anything like that.

“It’s up to him to put a case forward.”

Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp

Meanwhile, Bowyer hopes to have two of his goalkeepers back fit after being without Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp at the weekend.

He was pleased with the performance of third-choice Ian Lawlor in keeping a clean sheet.

And the Irishman is likely to be called upon again this Friday night away to Queen’s Park.

“Adam picked up a back injury against Rangers but he was in for treatment on Monday,” Bowyer revealed.

Adam Legzdins missed the weekend clash with Morton (Image: SNS).

“He hasn’t trained yet but he’s got the mobility back after he had a back spasm.

“We’ll have him looked at and hopefully have him back soon.

“But I thought Ian Lawlor did ever so well coming in for his first competitive appearance of the season.

“He applied himself well and put a marker down for him wanting the shirt.

“Harry Sharp is still off ill, hopefully we’ll get him back this week.”

Illness and injury

The illness bug that has seen the likes of Sharp, Lee Ashcroft and Paul McGowan miss out lately is still around.

Without naming the player, Bowyer said a further member of the squad was out with illness on Monday.

But he expects Paul McMullan to be fully fit once more after a knock last week and the Dens boss is glad to have a few days this week to allow niggles to settle down.

Paul McMullan returned from the bench on Saturday after missing the cup defeat to Rangers (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

After the 0-0 draw with Morton, he revealed Zach Robinson and Joe Grayson were carrying knocks while Jordan Marshall also had an issue.

“It was a tough, physically demanding week with Rangers on the Wednesday, a late kick off and short recovery, after playing and beating top of the league a few days before,” Bowyer said of last week.

“When you take everything into consideration there are positives from Saturday, though we are disappointed not to win.

“We had a few knocks and players pushing through and if you don’t win, next best is don’t lose. Playing 15 minutes with 10 men as well at the end, the players showed toughness to see it out.

“We have a four day lead into this week’s game so going by our schedule that’s not too bad.

“We have some bumps and bruises and lost another one to illness on Monday, hopefully that’s not more of it spreading.”

