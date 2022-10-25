It’s up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team says boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals Adam Legzdins injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee set-up insists manager Gary Bowyer.

The 29-year-old midfielder hasn’t featured since starting a league win over Raith Rovers on August 6.

He limped off in that one with a thigh injury but has since returned to fitness and found himself left out of the matchday squad at the weekend.

That’s after being told by boss Bowyer he was free to find a new club at the end of the summer transfer window.

Indeed Byrne was at Dens to watch his team-mates in action against Greenock Morton after training on his own at the stadium pre-match.

And he played 63 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday in a 3-0 defeat to Livingston. Senior players Niall McGinn, Alex Jakubiak, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson and Derick Osei also featured.

Asked about Byrne’s situation, Bowyer said: “He is back in training and played in a game against Tayport last week and against Livingston today.

“It’s a case of the length of time he’s been out and looking to get him back.

“We have a number of midfielders and I said to him he could go out on loan if there was an offer.

“If not, then no problem. There has been no fall-out or anything like that.

“It’s up to him to put a case forward.”

Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp

Meanwhile, Bowyer hopes to have two of his goalkeepers back fit after being without Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp at the weekend.

He was pleased with the performance of third-choice Ian Lawlor in keeping a clean sheet.

And the Irishman is likely to be called upon again this Friday night away to Queen’s Park.

“Adam picked up a back injury against Rangers but he was in for treatment on Monday,” Bowyer revealed.

“He hasn’t trained yet but he’s got the mobility back after he had a back spasm.

“We’ll have him looked at and hopefully have him back soon.

“But I thought Ian Lawlor did ever so well coming in for his first competitive appearance of the season.

“He applied himself well and put a marker down for him wanting the shirt.

“Harry Sharp is still off ill, hopefully we’ll get him back this week.”

Illness and injury

The illness bug that has seen the likes of Sharp, Lee Ashcroft and Paul McGowan miss out lately is still around.

Without naming the player, Bowyer said a further member of the squad was out with illness on Monday.

But he expects Paul McMullan to be fully fit once more after a knock last week and the Dens boss is glad to have a few days this week to allow niggles to settle down.

After the 0-0 draw with Morton, he revealed Zach Robinson and Joe Grayson were carrying knocks while Jordan Marshall also had an issue.

“It was a tough, physically demanding week with Rangers on the Wednesday, a late kick off and short recovery, after playing and beating top of the league a few days before,” Bowyer said of last week.

“When you take everything into consideration there are positives from Saturday, though we are disappointed not to win.

“We had a few knocks and players pushing through and if you don’t win, next best is don’t lose. Playing 15 minutes with 10 men as well at the end, the players showed toughness to see it out.

“We have a four day lead into this week’s game so going by our schedule that’s not too bad.

“We have some bumps and bruises and lost another one to illness on Monday, hopefully that’s not more of it spreading.”