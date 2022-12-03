Paul McMullan hits wonder strike as Dundee bolster title push with HUGE win in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Paul McMullan hits wonder strike as Dundee bolster title push with HUGE win in Inverness

By Alasdair Fraser
December 3 2022, 5.19pm Updated: December 4 2022, 2.05pm
Paul McMullan celebrates after notching Dundee's winner in Inverness. Image: SNS
Paul McMullan celebrates after notching Dundee's winner in Inverness. Image: SNS

Paul McMullan’s first half wonder-strike kept Dundee’s title push rolling with a vital three points in Inverness.

It was far from the Dark Blues’ finest victory of their eight-match unbeaten run in the league, but Gary Bowyer’s resurgent side ground it out superbly against a host side desperate for a win.

McMullan, recently named Championship player of the month, was in fine form as he tested the hosts with a series of attacking forays, but his 25-yard strike for the winner lit up a game short on memorable moments.

The win, carved out with patience and resolve from the visiting team, kept Dundee one point behind leaders Ayr, but stretched Caley Jags’ deficit on the top spot to nine points.

Paul McMullan sweeps home a superb effort to earn Dundee their victory in Inverness. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Both sides made two changes, but there the similarity ended in terms of pre-match form and fortunes.
Caley Thistle were trying to break a run of six league games without a win, while Dundee were defending that seven-game unbeaten run.

The Dens Park side, with only one defeat since Caley Thistle beat them in September, brought in goalkeeper Adam Legzdins for Ian Lawlor and Tyler French for Max Anderson.

Dundee showed spells of decent possession and movement, but the opening goal came completely out of the blue in the 26th minute.

It looked a harmless situation wide left of the home penalty area as Paul McMullan cut inside, but the strike he unleashed was sensational – soaring high into the far top corner of Cammy MacKay’s net.

Jubilant Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates after his side held firm to secure their victory in Inverness. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Close to half-time, Cammy Kerr’s angled strike from the far left was palmed away by keeper MacKay before, at the other end, Tyler French pulled off a saving header as George Oakley closed in on a Doran cross.

The second half was crying out for a spark of inspiration, but neither side could muster it.

A well-worked move from Caley Thistle ended with a Doran screamer of a strike dipping just over the crossbar.

Substitute Luke McCowan’s first contribution was an angled strike that home keeper MacKay did well to parry to safety, with the visitors making a habit of hitting fast on the counter-attack, particularly through pacy Championship player of the month Paul McMullan.

In stoppage time, Dundee survived a late scare when Hibs-loanee Dan MacKay’s run and low strike spun just beyond the far post.

But they held firm to pick up a potentially massive victory.

