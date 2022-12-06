Ex-Dens Park boss John Brown reveals pride over former pupil Cammy Kerr’s Dundee hero status

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Brown returned to Dens Park 10 days ago, the Rangers scout checking on the progress of loan midfielder Ben Williamson.

While the ex-Dundee manager tracked the Ibrox youngster’s every touch for his report, his eyes couldn’t help but be drawn to the efforts of Cammy Kerr.

For ‘Bomber’ always takes great pride seeing Kerr in action for the Dark Blues.

Here was a typically whole-hearted and effective effort, reminding Brown why he handed Kerr a debut at 18 in the title-winning Championship season of 2013/14.

Last weekend Brown watched Kerr help drag Gary Bowyer’s side through a Scottish Cup test against Airdrie after extra-time.

It’s performances and passion like that which makes Brown believe Kerr, currently in his testimonial campaign, will be the driving force behind Dundee teams for the next decade.

Since Bomber’s tenure, Paul Hartley, Neil McCann, Jim McIntyre, James McPake, Mark McGhee and Bowyer have managed Kerr.

Brown is sure Kerr will also be admired by bosses of other clubs in the top flight or the Championship’s upper echelons.

However, when asked if such interest might result in Kerr – who recently expressed his admiration for his former boss – playing somewhere else, Brown said: “I don’t think he ever will, his heart is with Dundee.

“When new managers come in, as has happened at Dundee, they want their own players.

“But Cammy has constantly got himself in the team. They may have had ideas, initially, of bringing in another player for that position.

“But one look at how Cammy works would make them change their mind.

“Managers see how much he loves the club, the work-rate he produces. He’s such a grafter, the type clubs that can’t get enough of.

“I never had one problem. I’m sure every manager felt the same. He just loves what he does.

“I’m absolutely sure other clubs have taken a look at him over the years.

“But Dundee, historically, are bigger than some of them and he just loves his club. That gives him that drive.

“He’d show the same attitude at other places but there’s a big difference when you’re a fan and you’ve the chance to play for your team.”

Brown put Kerr on as a substitute for his Dundee bow in a 1-0 home loss to Livingston in January 2014.

The local lad’s 10 minutes, Brown recalls, was enough to overshadow several experienced colleagues.

He said: “I knew Cammy’s attitude was great, while others weren’t performing.

“He put some senior players to shame – and I told them that. He deserved to get a chance, he got stuck in.

Brown: Cammy ‘so deserving’ of testimonial

“Cammy wore his heart on his sleeve as a teenager and he’s still doing it at 27.

“As a kid, he did all the jobs without fuss. He’d travel to away games, help the kit woman, pick up balls and cones without being asked.

“Everyone has always thought the world of him. He grafts for his teammates every time. He’s so deserving of his testimonial.”

The Dens stalwart is one of Bowyer’s leaders in an on-form group that’s lost only to Rangers in their last 10 outings.

Five wins in a row include the Cup success witnessed by Brown, who added: “Cammy was instrumental.

“He’s predominantly a right-sided player playing left wing-back the other week and you wouldn’t have noticed.

“He got himself forward at every opportunity, put the ball in for one of the goals to get them back into it.

“He a driving force. The fans started to turn a bit, but he never hides.

“Games won’t go his way but everyone knows Cammy put his 100 per cent shift in.”