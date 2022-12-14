Gary Bowyer says players left out of Dundee team can ‘sit and sulk’ as he praises Luke McCowan attitude

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If an unhappy player wants to sit and sulk when he is out of the Dundee team, Gary Bowyer says they can do so.

Show the wrong attitude and there will be no place in the Dark Blues team is the message from the Dens Park gaffer.

And he says the squad has reacted well to that ethos with the repeated policy that if players perform in games, they keep the shirt no matter who is waiting in the wings.

That’s been demonstrated clearly as Dundee won their last six games with a massive 21 players playing their part through that run.

Competition for places at Dens Park is high and when a player loses his place, it’s tough to get back into the side.

Luke McCowan response

That’s been the case for Luke McCowan.

He had started eight games out of 11 before being hooked at half-time against Partick Thistle with the Dee 2-0 down.

With the team starting their winning run after a fine second-half comeback at Firhill, McCowan has had to make do with a place on the bench.

And last week revealed his frustration at being out of the starting XI and the discussions he’d had with boss Bowyer.

But he got another chance from the start against Falkirk in last Thursday’s SPFL Trust Trophy victory, laying on the second goal for Zak Rudden with a fine cross.

And Bowyer admits he’s been given a decision to make by McCowan for this Saturday’s home clash with Cove Rangers.

“He did better on Thursday for sure,” the Dundee boss said.

“He impacted the game with a wonderful cross for the second goal.

“When he plays we want him to have a bigger impact on the game.

“But we’ve got healthy competition right now which is really good.

“So it’s about actually delivering on the pitch when you get a chance.

“That’s not just about Luke but everyone in the squad.

“There are people breathing down the neck of every man in that XI.

“But he’s gone about being out of the team well. We had some honest conversations with him and he has reacted well.”

‘Sit and sulk’

The likes of Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson have worked their way back into the Dundee team after extended periods on the sidelines.

On the other hand, experienced winger Niall McGinn has been frozen out of the side since last appearing on September 17.

“Anyone who doesn’t react well won’t be getting near the team – if someone wants to sit and sulk then they can sit and sulk,” Bowyer added.

“Luke’s reaction has been great and Thursday hasn’t done him any harm in giving me a problem for this weekend.

“When players get an opportunity I want them to give me a problem.

“I’d rather have that problem of having to make a decision because players are performing rather than people making it easy for you by not performing.

“The players understand that it is down to them and how they perform.

“That’s not just empty words from me – they’ve seen it.

“People who have been out haven’t got back into the team straight away and the players understand if they perform they’ll get their opportunity.

“Sometimes you have to make a decision for the team that doesn’t suit the player.”