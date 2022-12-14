GEORGE CRAN: Dundee records have tumbled – is there more to come this weekend?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have turned themselves into history-makers.

In the last two weeks they’ve achieved first-ever victories at two bogey grounds.

A first league win at Inverness was achieved thanks to a Paul McMullan pearler before a first success at the Falkirk Stadium last Thursday came about with a Zak Rudden brace.

Records are tumbling, so what’s next?

Well, this Saturday will see Cove Rangers travel to Dens Park for a league match for the first time ever.

A 100% record always looks good, even if it’s just one game…

Winning streak

The bigger one, though, is the winning streak Dundee are on right now.

🥇 This was Dundee’s first ever win at the Falkirk Stadium – their last away win over the Bairns came at Brockville in January 2002. Fan Zhiyi scored the only goal 🇨🇳 More stats gold in @SPLstats' Weekend in Numbers 👉 https://t.co/YhaIdNB3x8#cinchSPFL | @DundeeFC pic.twitter.com/kUJG1dcw7D — SPFL (@spfl) December 12, 2022

Six wins in a row in all competitions is a rare thing for many clubs and the Dark Blues are no different.

In fact, the last time they won seven on the bounce was way back in February 1974.

That was a team with guys like Jocky Scott and John Duncan knocking in the goals, beating Celtic and Rangers during that run.

If this crop of Dundee players manage that feat of seven straight feats it might not have the same kudos with two League One teams included.

However, the fact the Dark Blues haven’t managed that kind of run at any point in the 48 years since tells you how big a deal it would be.

It wouldn’t win anything but you couldn’t ask for better form heading into one of the biggest games of the season at Ayr United the following week.

Ayr

That’s the crux – despite being on such a great sequence of victories, the Dark Blues still find themselves in second place.

Because the Honest Men have just about matched them in the Championship over the past few weeks.

They themselves are unbeaten in the eight games since they lost to Dundee at Dens in the middle of October.

Whatever the results this weekend, that clash at Somerset Park already looks very, very tasty.

Cove Rangers

But there’s the small matter of a certain Jim McIntyre making his first return to Dens Park after all these years.

Plenty of football has been played since he left in 2019.

Some pretty bad football at times.

But his tenure stands out as some of the poorest played at Dens.

And I don’t anticipate he’ll get a warm welcome this weekend.

The home crowd I’m sure would delight in seeing a Dundee win over his Cove side.

The players, though, shouldn’t be taking any notice of that.

Cammy Kerr is the only one likely to play who was around during McIntyre’s time in charge.

More importantly, they’ll want to erase the memory of that dreadfully poor night up in Aberdeen at the start of October.

From there they haven’t looked back, with only a defeat to Rangers in the League Cup since.

There’s plenty at stake, not least Dundee’s title challenge, but making history is turning into a nice habit for Gary Bowyer’s side.

A wee bit more wouldn’t hurt.