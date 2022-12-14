GEORGE CRAN: Dundee records have tumbled – is there more to come this weekend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee records have tumbled – is there more to come this weekend?

By George Cran
December 14 2022, 7.00am Updated: December 14 2022, 1.58pm
Dundee celebrate after Luke McCowan made it 6-2 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee celebrate after Luke McCowan made it 6-2 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee have turned themselves into history-makers.

In the last two weeks they’ve achieved first-ever victories at two bogey grounds.

A first league win at Inverness was achieved thanks to a Paul McMullan pearler before a first success at the Falkirk Stadium last Thursday came about with a Zak Rudden brace.

Records are tumbling, so what’s next?

Well, this Saturday will see Cove Rangers travel to Dens Park for a league match for the first time ever.

A 100% record always looks good, even if it’s just one game…

Winning streak

The bigger one, though, is the winning streak Dundee are on right now.

Six wins in a row in all competitions is a rare thing for many clubs and the Dark Blues are no different.

In fact, the last time they won seven on the bounce was way back in February 1974.

That was a team with guys like Jocky Scott and John Duncan knocking in the goals, beating Celtic and Rangers during that run.

If this crop of Dundee players manage that feat of seven straight feats it might not have the same kudos with two League One teams included.

However, the fact the Dark Blues haven’t managed that kind of run at any point in the 48 years since tells you how big a deal it would be.

Jocky Scott was part of the last Dundee team to win seven straight matches.

It wouldn’t win anything but you couldn’t ask for better form heading into one of the biggest games of the season at Ayr United the following week.

Ayr

That’s the crux – despite being on such a great sequence of victories, the Dark Blues still find themselves in second place.

Because the Honest Men have just about matched them in the Championship over the past few weeks.

They themselves are unbeaten in the eight games since they lost to Dundee at Dens in the middle of October.

Dundee defeated Ayr in October with Zach Robinson on the scoresheet. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Whatever the results this weekend, that clash at Somerset Park already looks very, very tasty.

Cove Rangers

But there’s the small matter of a certain Jim McIntyre making his first return to Dens Park after all these years.

Plenty of football has been played since he left in 2019.

Some pretty bad football at times.

But his tenure stands out as some of the poorest played at Dens.

And I don’t anticipate he’ll get a warm welcome this weekend.

Former Dundee manager Jim McIntyre.

The home crowd I’m sure would delight in seeing a Dundee win over his Cove side.

The players, though, shouldn’t be taking any notice of that.

Cammy Kerr is the only one likely to play who was around during McIntyre’s time in charge.

More importantly, they’ll want to erase the memory of that dreadfully poor night up in Aberdeen at the start of October.

From there they haven’t looked back, with only a defeat to Rangers in the League Cup since.

There’s plenty at stake, not least Dundee’s title challenge, but making history is turning into a nice habit for Gary Bowyer’s side.

A wee bit more wouldn’t hurt.

