Gary Bowyer addresses Charlie Gilmour link as Dundee boss reveals key lesson fuelling Cove Rangers revenge mission

Dundee have been in fine form in their Championship chase for promotion.

The last six games in all competitions have been won while their league form goes back eight matches unbeaten to a defeat handed out by Cove Rangers, the team manager Gary Bowyer is preparing to face this weekend at Dens Park.

The Aberdeen outfit are in their first-ever season in the second tier and ran out 3-1 winners against the Dark Blues at the Balmoral Stadium in October.

Max Anderson scored the opening goal before Mitch Megginson levelled things and two Ryan Scully stunners gave Cove a big win.

And Bowyer admits that was the lowest point of his time in charge.

But he’s been delighted with the response from his team since.

“It didn’t go particularly well for us that night,” the Dundee boss recalled.

“Since then we’ve really picked up, we’ve not lost in the league since then.

“That was probably the worst defeat of the season.

“The lad scores a worldie with the overhead kick and they have a two-goal cushion but I remember us being camped in their half in the second half.

“But it was not a good night for us. We have used that to our advantage ever since.”

So what changed after that?

“I remember that night we had an honest conversation with the players,” he added.

“It was maybe our 10th game in so we really got to know the players more.

“We challenged them and said we need to work harder.

“To be fair to them, that’s exactly what they’ve gone and done.”

Charlie Gilmour

In the lead-up to the game Dundee have been linked with a move for Cove’s on-loan midfielder Charlie Gilmour.

The former Arsenal youth prospect played 90 minutes in that 3-1 success earlier in the season but is out of contract at parent club St Johnstone this coming summer.

Bowyer, though, wouldn’t be drawn on the report.

He said: “I’m aware of him, I know who he is obviously. But we’ll get linked with loads of names.

“He’s a good footballer but he is on loan at Cove and is a St Johnstone player.

“That’s as much as I can tell you.”