Dundee’s Jordan McGhee: Current form feels like 2021 promotion run – we must keep it going

Jordan McGhee says Dundee’s current form reminds him of their 2021 run to promotion.

The Dark Blues were hoping to add to six straights wins in all competitions and an unbeaten league record of eight games today against Cove Rangers.

However, wintry weather has seen that clash postponed and focus now switches to a massive clash against Ayr United as the league’s top two sides face off.

The target this season is, of course, the same as that realised 18 months ago but this time as Championship winners rather than a late play-off push.

The key for McGhee, though, is the spirit among the Dark Blues is the same.

Clean slate

“We won a number of games on the bounce when we ended up getting through the play-offs and this has a similar feeling about it just now,” the defender said.

“Everyone knows their jobs, everyone trusts each other to get the job done.

“The familiarity is a big thing we feel settled in our formation and the roles we all have in it.

“We are scoring goals as well as keeping clean sheets, so long may it continue.

“When we went on the good run a couple of years ago it was the same, keeping it tight at the back and scoring goals.

“That is the foundation for any team at every level of football. It sounds obvious but those are the basics.

“We’ve had a new shape and new ideas to get on board with, it took a little while but everyone is right up to speed now.

“From the manager’s perspective, he made it clear it would be a clean slate from day one and every day is really positive.

“It’s enjoyable, we are looking forward to every game and just want to keep putting points on the board.”

‘Players want it like that’

A notable trait of this current Dundee side is the ability to deal with player absences from week to week.

Not once has manager Gary Bowyer been able to name an unchanged XI during the recent run of victories.

But it hasn’t stopped the Dark Blues picking up victories.

“Even when we lose people from the team there is someone there ready to step in and do the same job,” McGhee added.

“Then it’s down to that person to get their shirt back – that’s the way it should be.

“In football you have to have people pushing in every position because that helps drive the team along.

“Players want it like that, they want the competition for places and when you’re out you just have to knuckle down and fight your way back in.

“The manager is big on that, he wants everyone training their way back in and that sets the standards.”