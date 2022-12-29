Dundee’s January transfer window: Where do Dark Blues need to strengthen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The January transfer window opens this weekend and clubs across the country will be dusting off the chequebooks hoping to improve their team.

Dundee will be no different and manager Gary Bowyer has made it clear he wants to add to a squad already impressing in the Championship.

So far he’s brought in two permanent transfers in Tyler French and Derick Osei as well as three loans in the shape of Ben Williamson, Zach Robinson and Joe Grayson.

But more are desired.

So where in the squad is Bowyer looking to strengthen?

Defence

Despite boasting one of the strongest defences in the Championship, more options are wanted.

Cover at left-back has been an unresolved issue for some time now.

Jordan Marshall’s recent knee injury highlighted the lack of left-footed cover available despite Cammy Kerr filling in well.

There are knock-on effects when Marshall is out – French is then moved to right-back from centre-half.

Of late, the three-man backline has impressed but if injuries hit then options are short.

So expect moves to cover left-back and possibly another central option.

Midfield

Right now, central midfield is chock-a-block for the Dark Blues and has been for some time.

But a recent link to St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour suggests it is an area they are looking to strengthen.

With a host of first-teamers out of contract in the summer that could well be a longer-term plan than one for January.

But we’ve seen in the last two January windows that pre-contract deals can be speeded up after Paul McMullan and then Zak Rudden did just that.

Creativity

One thing the current squad is short on is guile, that little bit of quality to open up a resolute defence.

McMullan has that and has been immense for Dundee all season.

But elsewhere the midfield has a lot of strong runners and energy but it’s short on the ability to play the cute pass, the key touch that can make the difference.

Paul McGowan has that but injury and off-field issues have kept him out of the team, plus his age suggests a successor is required.

Striker

Dundee have two goalscorers in Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden.

If both are out then goal threat is diminished. Osei has made an impact in getting three cup goals but Cillian Sheridan has struggled to claim anything but a bit-part of late.

Alex Jakubiak, too, despite his early-season promise hasn’t been seen much since returning from injury.

With Robinson and Rudden fit and available there isn’t a pressing need to add in this position but should AFC Wimbledon decide they want Robinson back then there is.

Early indications on that front are good for the Dark Blues but the option remains for the English League Two side to change their minds.

Outgoings?

With a settled squad in good form, there won’t be huge desire to shake things up too much.

But it’s clear Niall McGinn is unlikely to feature again at Dens Park and will be available to move on.

Senior players who haven’t featured much lately such as Jakubiak or Sheridan may well be available too if there are replacements ready.