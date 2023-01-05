Dundee confirm Glentoran contact over potential Niall McGinn switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Niall McGinn’s potential exit from Dundee has moved a step closer after Irish Premiership side Glentoran declared their interest in the forward.

The Northern Ireland international has been frozen out of the first team at Dens Park this season, not featuring in a matchday squad since September.

He had the opportunity to move out on loan in the autumn but the former Celtic man turned down two approaches from Scottish clubs – one from League One Dunfermline and the other thought to be from Championship rivals Greenock Morton.

Now he could be given a route out of Dens Park by the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

But Dark Blues boss Gary Bowyer says a deal has not been agreed yet.

“There is interest but right now there is nothing concrete in terms of it being done or not done,” the Dundee boss said.

“Glentoran made an enquiry and we are just waiting to see where that goes now.”

The Belfast side find themselves in sixth place in the NIFL Premiership after finishing third last term.

That saw them qualify for Europe where they were beaten by Welsh champions The New Saints 3-1 on aggregate.