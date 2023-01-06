AFC Wimbledon boss: We want Zach Robinson scoring goals for us after recall from Dundee loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zach Robinson’s form on loan at Dundee prompted parent club AFC Wimbledon to bring him back to Plough Lane admits Dons boss Johnnie Jackson.

Despite being injured for the past six weeks, Robinson remained the Dark Blues’ top league goalscorer this season.

However, he is now gearing up to face Crewe Alexandra in English League Two rather than Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship this weekend.

That’s after eight goals in 19 games in the Scottish second tier and three in his last three games for the Dark Blues.

And Wombles boss Jackson admits that’s why he’s back down south.

He told AFC Wimbledon’s club medial: “He’s not going to be 100% up to speed but he’s been out playing football which was always the plan for Zach, to get him games and scoring goals which he’s done.

“We’ve been monitoring his progress really closely.

“With Kyle going back to Huddersfield and Nathan Coombes only just coming back from injury it was an area of the pitch we were a little bit light in.

“When you have your own players out (on loan) doing well and scoring goals we looked at that situation.

“We thought we’d get him back with the group and get him playing and scoring for us, hopefully.”

