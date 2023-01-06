AFC Wimbledon boss: We want Zach Robinson scoring goals for us after recall from Dundee loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AFC Wimbledon boss: We want Zach Robinson scoring goals for us after recall from Dundee loan

By George Cran
January 6 2023, 7.25pm Updated: January 6 2023, 7.26pm
Zach Robinson impressed in his time at Dundee.
Zach Robinson’s form on loan at Dundee prompted parent club AFC Wimbledon to bring him back to Plough Lane admits Dons boss Johnnie Jackson.

Despite being injured for the past six weeks, Robinson remained the Dark Blues’ top league goalscorer this season.

However, he is now gearing up to face Crewe Alexandra in English League Two rather than Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship this weekend.

That’s after eight goals in 19 games in the Scottish second tier and three in his last three games for the Dark Blues.

Zach Robinson scores from the spot for Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

And Wombles boss Jackson admits that’s why he’s back down south.

He told AFC Wimbledon’s club medial: “He’s not going to be 100% up to speed but he’s been out playing football which was always the plan for Zach, to get him games and scoring goals which he’s done.

“We’ve been monitoring his progress really closely.

“With Kyle going back to Huddersfield and Nathan Coombes only just coming back from injury it was an area of the pitch we were a little bit light in.

“When you have your own players out (on loan) doing well and scoring goals we looked at that situation.

“We thought we’d get him back with the group and get him playing and scoring for us, hopefully.”

Dens boss Gary Bowyer, meanwhile, hopes Robinson could return to Dundee later in the transfer window. Read his reaction here.

