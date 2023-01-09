EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic are interested in bringing Dundee forward Niall McGinn to East End Park, Courier Sport understands.

James McPake is believed to be keen on a reunion with the Northern Ireland international who has been out of favour at Dens Park this season.

Last week it appeared the 35-year-old was set to move back to his nation of birth with Glentoran in the NIFL Premiership.

That deal appears to be in doubt, however, with reported late interest from Scotland.

Courier Sport understands that the Pars have improved their initial offer and McGinn is now deciding which to accept.

The player had been expected to join Gelntoran over the weekend.

Last January McPake signed McGinn for Dundee on an 18-month deal.

The forward scored his first goal for the club in the Scottish Cup win over Peterhead – McPake’s last match in charge at Dens before he was sacked.