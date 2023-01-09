Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Niall McGinn has left Dundee after his contract was ended by mutual consent.

And the Northern Ireland international looks set to join Irish Premiership side Glentoran, despite late interest from Dunfermline.

A statement on the Dark Blues website read: “We can confirm that Niall McGinn has left the club this afternoon by mutual consent.

“Niall joined the club in January of last year and made 26 appearances for Dundee, scoring four times.

“We would like to wish Niall all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts while at Dens.”

Courier Sport revealed earlier today Dunfermline had made a late bid to bring the vastly experienced forward to East End Park.

But it is expected he will head to the Dankse Bank Premiership after what the Belfast Telegraph reported was an 18-month deal with a possible year extension.

They hope to have the 35-year-old in their squad to face Ballymena United on Tuesday.

“Glentoran were informed yesterday (Saturday) that another club came in for Niall,” said McGinn’s agent Gerry Carlile.

“That needed to be looked at but, barring anything coming out of the blue, we are hoping a deal can be agreed with Glentoran.”

McGinn has been completely frozen out of first-team affairs since his last Dundee appearance in September.