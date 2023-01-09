Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals position at top of January shopping list after Niall McGinn departure By George Cran January 9 2023, 10.27pm Updated: January 10 2023, 9.25am 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee FC Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak reveals micro muscle tears saw season stall as he bids… LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark… James McPake treating Dundee return as just 'another game' as he opens contract talks… Niall McGinn lifts lid on 'frustrating' time at Dundee as he seals Glentoran switch Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish… Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking… Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens Most Read 1 Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy 2 Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis 3 Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars 4 Jail for Dundee registered sex attacker who flashed teenager 5 Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow 3 6 JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students 7 Areas of Tayside and Fife where ambulances need police escort 8 Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for ‘refusing… 9 LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark… 10 Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus More from The Courier Teachers take to picket lines at Perthshire primary schools as national strike continues Mercy plea by paedophile former nurse from Dundee after terminal cancer diagnosis First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership Revealed: Harry 'feared he would die' as head was shoved in deer guts in… Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again -… Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes… Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you… Dundee firm with tech on Virgin Orbit ‘absolutely gutted’ at space launch failure MARTEL MAXWELL: My quiz show memories? They're a bit like childbirth Editor's Picks Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy Arbroath TV host goes viral with ‘jeezy peeps’ commentary – hours after mice infestation almost made him miss game Dundee mental health crisis centre delayed due to Robertson’s fire St Johnstone fans hit out at club over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket ‘shambles’ JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students Fife drug trafficker who wanted time from prison for Apple hack suffers stroke Amazon plans to close Scottish warehouse Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus Birds monitoring project calls on farmers for support Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars Most Commented 1 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 4 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 5 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement 7 COURIER OPINION: Dundee Council independence debate is a pointless SNP stunt 8 Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow 9 ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can't let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die 10 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year