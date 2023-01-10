Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club apologise to fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gary Bowyer admitted he was surprised to hear Dundee’s Challenge Cup clash with Dunfermline was in doubt.

Rain had teemed down in the city for most of the day. However, it wasn’t until 45 minutes before kick-off that news emerged the game was off.

No pitch inspection had been announced and many fans were in and around the stadium or were just completing their journeys when the postponement came.

The reaction from both sets of supporters has been one of anger with the Dens Park club offering an apology for the late decision on social media.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by tonight’s late call off. We will advise of rescheduled date as soon as it is confirmed #thedee https://t.co/WDIRMdjXpU — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 10, 2023

‘Wow!’

Bowyer, though, says referee Graham Grainger gave the pitch every chance.

“I had a phone call when I was on my way in from (assistant manager) Billy Barr who had just got here before me and said the game potentially wouldn’t get played,” Bowyer said.

“I was like, ‘wow!’

“But when we walked on the pitch, there were areas that were unplayable. The ball didn’t bounce when the referee threw it.

“In defence of the referee, he has to take the safety of the players into consideration first and foremost.

“He gave it as long as he possibly could but obviously it has been deemed not fit.

“It was probably about five to seven when he called it off.

“I feel for the supporters – and especially the Dunfermline supporters that were travelling but as I said, he gave it as long as he possibly could.”

‘Nightmare’

A new date for the SPFL Trust Trophy last-eight clash will be announced in due course.

However, Bowyer is frustrated the chance to get into a semi-final has been delayed due to bad weather.

“It is massively disappointing as we were looking forward to the game and had done all the prep,” he added.

“So it is a bit of a nightmare but now we will just focus all our attention on Partick.”