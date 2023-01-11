Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher’s ‘great’ progress at Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is keeping close tabs on the development of on-loan defender Sam Fisher.

The 21-year-old has spent the season at League One leaders Dunfermline and has impressed in James McPake’s side.

The centre-back has played 16 times for the Pars this term and played 90 minutes in the weekend’s top-of-the-table clash at Edinburgh City, a game Dunfermline won 1-0.

He would, however, have missed last night’s clash with his parent club due to suspension.

The game was ultimately called off at the last minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

‘Gutted’

Fisher is due to remain at East End Park for the rest of the season.

And Bowyer has been pleased with his progress.

“Sam played against Arbroath in the previous round (of the SPFL Trust Trophy), we gave permission for that because we think it’s really good for him to go there and play games,” the Dundee boss said.

“I think he’s done well. I went and watched him play and have kept in touch with him.

“He’s a great kid.

“He updates me after every game that he plays. I asked him to do that when he went on loan.

“For his development and from his point of view it’s been a great loan for him.

“Yeah, I think he was gutted he wouldn’t have been able to play against us.

“That would have been interesting, that one!”

‘Brilliant’

Fisher featured in Bowyer’s first two matches in charge at Dens Park, playing from the start and impressing in a 3-0 win over Hamilton.

Then a final half-hour stint in a victory at Stranraer by the same scoreline.

And the Dens boss is a fan of the youngster.

“I like him – he’s quick and has a great character about him,” he added.

“It’s been brilliant for him to go out and play games.

“We’ll continue to monitor him and will see how he goes on.”