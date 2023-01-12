Where do Dundee goals come from? Comparing Dens Park strikers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Where do Dundee goals come from? Comparing Dens Park strikers

By George Cran
January 12 2023, 7.30am Updated: January 13 2023, 9.36am
Clockwise from top left: Dundee strikers Zak Rudden, Cillian Sheridan, Derick Osei and Alex Jakubiak are put under the microscope.
Clockwise from top left: Dundee strikers Zak Rudden, Cillian Sheridan, Derick Osei and Alex Jakubiak are put under the microscope.

Dundee have lost their best goalscorer after Zach Robinson’s recall to parent club AFC Wimbledon.

Manager Gary Bowyer has admitted this week he’s busy searching for a replacement before the end of the January transfer window.

But what options does he currently have at his disposal?

And how do they compare against each other and the rest of the division?

Team goals

Strikers are in the team to score goals, whichever level a player plays at.

And compared to the other top teams in the Championship, Dundee need more than they’ve been getting.

Jordan McGhee equalised late on at Raith Rovers last time out. Image: SNS.

The rest of the top four have outscored the Dark Blues quite handsomely so far this season.

Leaders Queen’s Park stuck six past Cove Rangers last time out and took their season tally to 44, taking them above Partick Thistle (42) in the goal charts.

Ayr United, too, have scored six more goals than the Dee this term, netting 39 compared to the 33 notched by Bowyer’s boys.

Top scorers

Dundee’s only player in the Championship’s top 10 scorers this season left last week.

Zach Robinson remains in sixth place with seven goals but, unless there is a major change of mind at Plough Lane this month, he won’t be adding to that.

Streaking away at the top of the goal charts this season has been Ayr’s Dipo Akinyemi – until former Dee Simon Murray struck four times last weekend and went level on 15 league goals.

Billy Mckay, Aidan Connolly, Brian Graham, Grant Savoury, Robbie Muirhead, Connor Scully and Anton Dowds make up the rest of the top 10.

That means players from seven of the Championship’s 10 teams are ahead of any current Dundee player in the goal charts.

Dundee strikers and their goals

To be fair to them, the Dark Blues have shared goals around this season.

Thirteen players have found the net in the league. Add another six to that list with cup goals.

Nineteen is a lot of goalscorers, though that list includes now departed Robinson and Niall McGinn.

A graphic showing Dundee league goalscorers. Image: StatsBomb.

With Robinson gone, however, a major aspect of Dundee’s goal threat has disappeared.

Zak Rudden’s numbers aren’t far behind – he’s scored the same amount when all competitions are taken into account.

However, only five of those have been in the Championship, the same total as Paul McMullan. Behind them is Luke McCowan on four and Cammy Kerr on two.

Looking solely at the strikers there’s not a lot to shout about.

Alex Jakubiak has four goals in all competitions but hasn’t scored since July while Cillian Sheridan’s only goal came in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Derick Osei, meanwhile, grabbed two against Airdrie in the Scottish Cup but only has one league goal to his name – a strike looking more and more important by the week as it rescued a point away to Queen’s Park.

Chances created/missed

He’s said it before and he’s said it again – the key area boss Bowyer wants his team to improve upon is their “ruthlessness”.

So how does their chance creation compare to the rest of the division?

Comparing Dundee’s attack with Queen’s Park and Ayr United. Image: StatsBomb.

In terms of shots on goal they are fifth in the table behind Raith Rovers and the rest of the top four.

Looking more closely, Dundee are fourth in terms of the quality of chances created across the season.

Their xG (expected goals scored, not including penalties) for the Championship before last week’s game at Raith Rovers was 26.23.

Taking out penalties Dundee have scored 30 league goals.

Both Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle are well ahead on that front, too, with 33.76 and 32.26 respectively while Ayr are slightly better with 26.92.

So what does all this mean?

Defensively, Dundee are sound – they give up fewer chances than anyone else in the league.

However, creating and scoring goals is an issue they have to address.

The rest of the top teams are leaving them behind on the goal front.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's clash with Partick Thistle has been postponed with rain rendering Dens Park unplayable. Image: SNS
Dundee's Championship clash with Partick Thistle postponed over waterlogged pitch
Jordan Marshall is still working his way back to fitness.
Jordan Marshall says Dundee need to learn Partick Thistle lessons ahead of crunch Jags…
Dundee United and Dundee both want to finish the season celebrating. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United BOTH need transfers to supercharge their run-in hopes
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Game on or game off for Dee and…
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been frustrated in the transfer market.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must back boss Gary Bowyer in January - or risk losing…
Dundee defender Sam Fisher who is on loan at East End Park.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher's 'great' progress at Dunfermline
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on 'nightmare' late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks