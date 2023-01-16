Dundee call pitch inspection as second attempt to face Dunfermline thrown into doubt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is in doubt after a pitch inspection was called.

Tomorrow night’s game is the second attempt to play the last-eight contest after the initial tie was called off at the 11th hour last week.

That prompted fury online from fans of both clubs with the postponement announced just 45 minutes before kick-off.

The subsequent league match with Partick Thistle was then called off on Saturday with the pitch once more waterlogged after further rainfall.

This time, however, rain is not the main problem facing the Dens Park groundsmen.

It’s understood freezing temperatures over the last 24 hours and more forecast have thrown Tuesday’s game into doubt.

A pitch inspection will now take place at 1.30pm after a request was made by Dundee to the SPFL.

Raith Rovers await the winners of the tie in the semi-final.