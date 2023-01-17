Dundee reveal they left undersoil heating OFF over cost fears as Dunfermline clash postponed AGAIN

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have said it would have been “fiscally irresponsible” to turn on undersoil heating ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline.

Today’s postponement is the third match at Dens Park called off in the last seven days.

The first attempt to play the Pars in the last eight of the Challenge Cup was cancelled just 45 minutes before kick-off last Tuesday.

Then further rain saw a league clash with Partick Thistle postponed on Saturday.

Now the second attempt to play James McPake’s League One leaders has been called off because of a frozen pitch.

Undersoil heating could have been turned on to thaw the surface in time for the match.

‘Fiscally irresponsible’

However, Dens chiefs have said in a statement that money concerns over-ruled the decision.

Only two stands would be in operation for the contest with a small crowd expected.

The statement read: “Following a pitch inspection this afternoon, tonight’s match against Dunfermline Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy has been postponed.

“The match has been postponed due to constant freezing temperatures over the past two days leaving the pitch in an unplayable condition.

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday 24th, kick off 7.45pm #thedee https://t.co/ueKKHMFxlE — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 17, 2023

“Tonight’s match is the third match to be called off in a short period of time at the Kilmac Stadium and all within the club feel the same frustrations as supporters that these matches have been unable to go ahead.

“A significant amount of work has been put in place for each fixture from all departments.

“The first two matches were called off due to heavy rain and after Saturday’s match against Partick Thistle failed an inspection the club looked ahead to the forecast for the coming week.

“While we were aware freezing temperatures were coming in this financial climate it would have been fiscally irresponsible for the club to put the undersoil heating on.

“We informed the SPFL of this well in advance of today.

“On Monday, we contacted the league to request an inspection as early as possible to try and limit the disruption for both clubs and both sets of supporters that was felt last Tuesday with such a late call-off.

“The referee inspected the pitch today and has deemed it unplayable.”

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday 24th, kick off 7.45pm.