Dundee star Tyler French in ‘I’ll be back stronger’ vow from hospital after injury at St Mirren

Tyler French has vowed he’ll be “back stronger” after suffering a serious injury in a Scottish Cup defeat at St Mirren.

The 23-year-old defender took an unfamiliar role in central midfield for Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues against the Buddies.

However, his match lasted only eight minutes after a tackle on Alex Gogic left him in agony on the grass.

The game was stopped for almost five minutes as French received treatment, including oxygen, before being stretchered off.

Bowyer said it was potentially a broken leg after the match, though the full extent of the injury is yet to be known.

And French has already taken to social media to thank fans and friends for their messages of support.

On Instagram he said: “Thank you for all the messages. Not great news but I’ll be back stronger.”

And a similar message arrived on the former Wrexham man’s Twitter account:

Thank you for all the messages unfortunately not great news but I’ll be back better and stronger as soon as possible 💙 pic.twitter.com/7zuxGnktgq — Tyler French (@tylerfr3nch) January 21, 2023

Despite an impressive performance at St Mirren, the Dark Blues crashed out of the cup on penalty kicks.

French has been a key player for Dundee since arriving in the summer.

He has scored twice in 25 appearances this season after arriving from Wrexham.

Manager Bowyer added in his post-match comments that his priority in the transfer market has now shifted to defensive cover after Cammy Kerr also suffered injury.