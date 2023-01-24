Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio has died at the age of 48.

The former AC Milan youth star joined Jocky Scott’s Dundee in 1999 before playing under fellow Italian Ivano Bonetti.

He left Dundee to sign for Aberdeen in 2002, netting one strike in ten appearances for Dons before returning to Italy.

The sad news of his passing was broken by his first club AC Milan, where he has been working as a coach since 2011.

Ieri ci ha prematuramente lasciato Patrizio Billio, cresciuto nel nostro Settore Giovanile e dal 2011 allenatore della nostra Scuola Calcio in Kuwait.

Tutta la famiglia rossonera si stringe al dolore dei suoi cari. Riposa in pace, Patrizio. pic.twitter.com/JEabsobhBP — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 24, 2023

In a statement on their official Twitter account, Milan said: “Yesterday Patrizio Billio left us prematurely.

“Patrizio grew up in our youth team and has been the coach of our football school in Kuwait since 2011.

“The entire Rossoneri family feels the pain of his loved ones.

“Rest in peace, Patrizio.”

Dundee – who confirmed a minute’s silence for Billio would be held at Tuesday night’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline – tweeted: “Everyone at the club is very saddened to hear of the passing of former player Patrizio Billio at the age of 48.

“Our thoughts are with Patrizio’s family and friends at this sad time.

While Billio’s time at Aberdeen was short-lived, he was best known for his period at Dens Park, where he starred alongside Argentinian World Cup hero Claudio Caniggia.

Dundee fans paid tribute to Billio as news of his death emerged on social media.

Falling in love with Scotland

Season ticket holder @dundonianfifer wrote: “Gutted to hear of the passing of former Dundee player Patrizio Billio. RIP.”

@densparkchoir added: “Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

In a 2018 interview with thedarkblues.co.uk, the Italian looked back on his time in Scotland.

He said: “After leaving Dundee FC I landed in Aberdeen to continue with the Scottish football that I had fallen in love with.

“In the same sports season, I chose to return to Italy with Livorno, where I had [Roberto] Donadoni as manager and Marco Negri as team-mate.

“I decided to return to Italy, declining the possibility to stop with Hajduk Split to resume at the same time a university career.”

He added: “My relationship with Dundee and their fans is excellent and this interview is proof of this.

“I keep beautiful memories of all the fans and one day I hope to be the Dundee manager.”