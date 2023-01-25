Dundee new boy Kwame Thomas will go from strength to strength for Dark Blues insists boss Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kwame Thomas will go from strength to strength for Dundee says manager Gary Bowyer.

The latest Dark Blues signing made an impact on his home debut in Tuesday night’s 4-2 Challenge Cup victory over Dunfermline.

Less than a week after moving up from Sutton United for the rest of this season, Thomas already has two appearances under his belt.

And the more minutes he gets on the park, the better he will get says Bowyer.

“I thought he was a real handful and he got better again,” the Dundee boss said.

“We knew he’d be better for the minutes he had on Saturday.

“We saw the way we can play into him and the strength he has.”

Game intelligence

Thomas led the line against the League One leaders and gave his side a target to hit up top.

The ball stuck more often than not and brought others into the game.

The former England U/20 international also picked up an assist for the opening goal, forcing a mistake from Kyle Benedictus before laying the ball across for Paul McMullan.

“It’s very rare when you see a striker pass to someone else when he’s bearing in on goal,” Bowyer added.

“He showed game intelligence and he’ll only get better from tonight.

“He’ll get stronger and better for us.

“To show he wants to set other people up is magnificent in my view and it was the right decision.

“On Tuesday our decision-making could have been so much better and it would have been more then.”

Academy products

Meanwhile, Bowyer made a point of highlighting the homegrown talent on show as his side booked a semi-final place against Raith Rovers.

Max Anderson and Fin Robertson were on target while Harry Sharp, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron also started the game against the Pars.

Cammy Kerr added to the mix in the second half after recovering from injury suffered at St Mirren.

“At one point I think there were six academy products on the pitch,” Bowyer pointed out.

“That’s a great thing for the club and for them to have the experience of playing in a cup tie will do them the world of good.

“There are areas of the game we have to get better at but after Saturday’s magnificent effort it’s really good to back that up.”

The semi-final against Raith Rovers has been scheduled for February 7/8 with Dundee the home side.