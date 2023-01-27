Gary Bowyer talks Dundee injury crisis as he brands Queen’s Park favourites for Championship title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Bowyer talks Dundee injury crisis as he brands Queen’s Park favourites for Championship title

By George Cran
January 27 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 27 2023, 1.17pm
Gary Bowyer has injury worries to contend with. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer has injury worries to contend with. Image: SNS.

Dundee may have added an extra body in the loan signing of Motherwell’s Barry Maguire but plenty of injury worries remain.

Manager Gary Bowyer will be giving his walking wounded every possible chance to be fit to face Championship leaders Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The Dens boss said this week this was the worst injury crisis he has had to deal with in his 10-year managerial career.

And, as a result, he and his staff are keeping training to a minimum to avoid adding to the lengthy list of injury problems.

“It’s tough at the moment with injuries,” he told the Courier.

Fin Robertson limps off during Tuesday’s win over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“We have to give everyone as long as possible, like we did on Tuesday night.

“We are barely training for fear of contact injuries.

“In a situation like this as a manager you go through the types of injuries, you look at what you’re doing.

“But every injury we have is a contact injury, which you can’t legislate for.

“So it’s not like we’re training them too hard or flip-flopping between surfaces, none of that.

“It’s contact injuries – Tyler French, Jordan Marshall’s was a bad tackle, Fin Robertson’s was a tackle, Cammy’s was, Shaun Byrne was a knock in training, Ben Williamson the same.

“It is frustrating but at least it’s not from anything we are doing.”

Playing through pain

He added: “There will be one or two who will be playing through the pain.

“That’s a measure of the characters we have in the dressing-room – they don’t want to be missing games.

An injured Cammy Kerr trudges off at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“They are putting themselves forward and that’s a massive plus with the spirit among the group.

“You find out about people in these circumstances.

“I’ve asked players this week if they can play different positions just to cover ourselves.

“But the spirit and fight among them has been really impressive.”

Any to return?

The list of names mentioned by Bowyer isn’t the full extent of players missing.

Experienced midfielder Paul McGowan remains out with a knee injury while Ian Lawlor has also been missing due to personal reasons.

Jordan McGhee came off the bench on Tuesday despite carrying a knock (Image: SNS).

Cammy Kerr returned from the bench ahead of schedule on Tuesday, replacing the injured Jordan Marshall while Jordan McGhee also shrugged off a knock to play a part against Dunfermline.

Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, will sit out through suspension.

Asked if any players would be back fit and available for the crunch top-of-the-table clash with Queen’s Park, Bowyer replied: “I honestly don’t know.

“Some are doing all right but we just have to give them time.

“Jordan McGhee had a bang on Saturday as well.

“It doesn’t matter what we put out, we know we’ll be competitive.”

Favourites

Bowyer expects a competitive opponent this weekend, too, as the Championship leaders come to town.

Five points currently separate the sides, though Dundee have played a game less.

A draw at Inverness last time out stopped Queen’s Park’s six-game winning streak in the league.

And Bowyer says their current form makes them favourites to lift the title.

“It will be a really tough game,” the Dundee boss said.

Former Dundee striker Simon Murray has been in fine form this season for Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“The team they have put together have been together for a long time, I think six or seven of them Ray McKinnon signed which shows how long they’ve been together.

“That was the start of their journey so they have a real core group and some talented footballers.

“We’ve had three good games against them and we know what to expect.

“This window will be important and they have the financial backing to strengthen even further.

“They are top of the table and everybody is chasing them.

“They are favourites for the league.”

