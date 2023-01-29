Dundee almost didn’t risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen’s Park clash admits boss Gary Bowyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee almost didn’t risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen’s Park clash admits boss Gary Bowyer

By George Cran
January 29 2023, 8.30am
Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

With an injury crisis raging, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer almost left midfielder Ben Williamson on the sidelines for Saturday’s big Championship clash against Queen’s Park.

However, he’s glad he took the risk on the on-loan Rangers man after Williamson notched his first goal of the season to open the scoring at Dens Park.

It was a fine strike from the 21-year-old as he rattled the ball in off the underside of the crossbar to set his side on their way to an emphatic 3-0 victory.

That was after sitting out the recent cup matches against St Mirren and Dunfermline with an ankle injury.

“Ben had a tough week,” Bowyer said.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the fans at full-time. Image: SNS.

“He was down to play in the St Mirren game but he rolled his ankle on the Friday.

“It was touch and go whether he was involved (against Queen’s Park). He only did a very little bit with us on Friday.

“I have to give credit to Macauley (Kenney, fitness coach), the doc (Dr Derek McCormack) and Bruce (Smith, physio) for the work they’ve done.

“I was tempted not to risk him but I’m glad I did.”

Penalties

Dundee had created enough chances to be in front by the time Williamson made it 1-0 after 69 minutes.

The biggest of those came after just six minutes as Paul McMullan missed from the spot.

Paul McMullan reacts to his first-half penalty miss. Image: SNS.

It was a poor effort, heading straight into the waiting arms of former Dee goalie Calum Ferrie.

That’s four penalties missed in a row after all three of their shootout efforts were saved last Saturday at St Mirren.

“We’ll have to spend a bit more time in training (on penalties),” Bowyer added.

McMullan misses his spot-kick. Image: SNS.

“As soon as he went down I said Paul McMullan would take it and fair play to him for stepping up.

“It is something we have to address because we can’t afford to give teams like Queen’s Park, who are above us in the league, the opportunity to get back in the game when we’ve been presented one.

“The first goal is crucial in any game and we had the opportunity but didn’t take it.

“But I’m glad with the reactions of everybody after that.”

