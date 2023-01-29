Dundee almost didn’t risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen’s Park clash admits boss Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With an injury crisis raging, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer almost left midfielder Ben Williamson on the sidelines for Saturday’s big Championship clash against Queen’s Park.

However, he’s glad he took the risk on the on-loan Rangers man after Williamson notched his first goal of the season to open the scoring at Dens Park.

It was a fine strike from the 21-year-old as he rattled the ball in off the underside of the crossbar to set his side on their way to an emphatic 3-0 victory.

That was after sitting out the recent cup matches against St Mirren and Dunfermline with an ankle injury.

“Ben had a tough week,” Bowyer said.

“He was down to play in the St Mirren game but he rolled his ankle on the Friday.

“It was touch and go whether he was involved (against Queen’s Park). He only did a very little bit with us on Friday.

“I have to give credit to Macauley (Kenney, fitness coach), the doc (Dr Derek McCormack) and Bruce (Smith, physio) for the work they’ve done.

“I was tempted not to risk him but I’m glad I did.”

Penalties

Dundee had created enough chances to be in front by the time Williamson made it 1-0 after 69 minutes.

The biggest of those came after just six minutes as Paul McMullan missed from the spot.

It was a poor effort, heading straight into the waiting arms of former Dee goalie Calum Ferrie.

That’s four penalties missed in a row after all three of their shootout efforts were saved last Saturday at St Mirren.

“We’ll have to spend a bit more time in training (on penalties),” Bowyer added.

“As soon as he went down I said Paul McMullan would take it and fair play to him for stepping up.

“It is something we have to address because we can’t afford to give teams like Queen’s Park, who are above us in the league, the opportunity to get back in the game when we’ve been presented one.

“The first goal is crucial in any game and we had the opportunity but didn’t take it.

“But I’m glad with the reactions of everybody after that.”