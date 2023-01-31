Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals fresh injury concern but also welcomes duo back to training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals fresh injury concern but also welcomes duo back to training

By George Cran
January 31 2023, 7.30am
Gary Bowyer has injury worries to contend with. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer has injury worries to contend with. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed good news and bad news on the injury front as the club’s fitness crisis rumbles on.

Two players are back training but they lost another midfielder during Saturday’s victory over Queen’s Park.

Six were missing for the 3-0 win over the Championship leaders with Shaun Byrne, Jordan Marshall, Paul McGowan, Tyler French, Fin Robertson injured and Josh Mulligan suspended.

The extent of Marshall’s injury should be clear this week while Mulligan will return from his three-match ban.

“On Monday morning I was encouraged to see Paul McGowan back on the grass and Shaun Byrne too,” Bowyer said.

Shaun Byrne has been absent with a back injury. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“But our luck continued on Saturday – Max Anderson got injured in the warm-up. He hurt his hamstring.

“I’ve not seen that often where a sub gets injured.

“But we’ll have Josh Mulligan back this weekend, too.

“Jordan Marshall went for a scan on Monday so we’ll know more soon. It was a bad tackle but we’re looking at any damage to his calf.”

‘Fantastic atmosphere’

Despite those absences, Dundee put in one of their finest displays of the season.

And Bowyer hailed his side’s defensive showing as they notched a seventh clean sheet in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Despite something of a makeshift look to it.

“We’ve put some impressive performances in throughout the season and that was one of them,” the Dundee boss said.

Sam Fisher impressed on his return from loan at Dunfermline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“But with the chances we created it could have, and should have, been more.

“However, I was impressed with the way the team went about it.

“We restricted them to few chances, a team that has been scoring lots of goals.

“And that’s with Cammy Kerr moving to left-back and Sam Fisher coming in at right-back.

“He was excellent and came off with cramp after playing his part in Jak’s goal.

“The fans made a real good noise as well, it was a fantastic atmosphere.”

