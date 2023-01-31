Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals fresh injury concern but also welcomes duo back to training

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed good news and bad news on the injury front as the club’s fitness crisis rumbles on.

Two players are back training but they lost another midfielder during Saturday’s victory over Queen’s Park.

Six were missing for the 3-0 win over the Championship leaders with Shaun Byrne, Jordan Marshall, Paul McGowan, Tyler French, Fin Robertson injured and Josh Mulligan suspended.

The extent of Marshall’s injury should be clear this week while Mulligan will return from his three-match ban.

“On Monday morning I was encouraged to see Paul McGowan back on the grass and Shaun Byrne too,” Bowyer said.

“But our luck continued on Saturday – Max Anderson got injured in the warm-up. He hurt his hamstring.

“I’ve not seen that often where a sub gets injured.

“But we’ll have Josh Mulligan back this weekend, too.

“Jordan Marshall went for a scan on Monday so we’ll know more soon. It was a bad tackle but we’re looking at any damage to his calf.”

‘Fantastic atmosphere’

Despite those absences, Dundee put in one of their finest displays of the season.

And Bowyer hailed his side’s defensive showing as they notched a seventh clean sheet in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Despite something of a makeshift look to it.

“We’ve put some impressive performances in throughout the season and that was one of them,” the Dundee boss said.

“But with the chances we created it could have, and should have, been more.

“However, I was impressed with the way the team went about it.

“We restricted them to few chances, a team that has been scoring lots of goals.

“And that’s with Cammy Kerr moving to left-back and Sam Fisher coming in at right-back.

“He was excellent and came off with cramp after playing his part in Jak’s goal.

“The fans made a real good noise as well, it was a fantastic atmosphere.”