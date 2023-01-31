Dundee eye swoop for Brighton striker Lorent Tolaj By George Cran January 31 2023, 8.56am 0 Lorent Tolaj has been on loan at Salford City. Image: Shutterstock. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee are sizing up a loan swoop for Brighton striker Lorent Tolaj. Dens boss Gary Bowyer wants to add the 21-year-old to his squad before the transfer window shuts tonight. That’s likely to hinge on whether Zak Rudden completes his move to St Johnstone before the day’s end. Zak Rudden celebrates a goal at Falkirk. Image: SNS. Tolaj has been on loan at Salford City this season but that deal is expected to end before the Seagulls send him north of the border. The frontman has netted just once this season in 17 games for the Ammies in League Two and has been a substitute in recent matches. He has been capped by Switzerland at U/17, U/18 and U/19 level and scored eight goals in one game for the U/19s against Gibraltar, a record in Euro qualifying. Tolaj had a short spell on loan at Cambridge United last season. Dundee are also keen to do a deal to land highly-rated Albion Rovers midfielder Charlie Reilly. Already a subscriber? 