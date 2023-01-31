Dundee complete signing of Luke Hannant from Colchester United as new signing says ‘let’s go’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Luke Hannant from Colchester United.

The Dark Blues moved quickly to bolster their options in the hunt for promotion from the Championship following the departure of Zak Rudden.

The 22-year-old striker has joined Premiership St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

Hannant, meanwhile, will spend the rest of this campaign on loan at Dens Park from Colchester.

Earlier today Courier Sport revealed the Dark Blues were in talks with the 29-year-old over a switch north of the border.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Luke Hannant on loan from Colchester United until the end of the season #thedee https://t.co/nDj8Q38Tjf — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 31, 2023

And Hannant quickly took to Twitter after the deal was confirmed: “Great opportunity for more game time at a big club in Dundee.

“Promo push from now until the end of the season, let’s goooo”

He has played 29 times for Colchester this term, scoring three goals, but has been used as a late substitute in recent weeks.

Hannant is two-footed and can play on either wing or in central midfield.

The Englishman spent two years with Cambridge United before joining Colchester and turned out for Port Vale in League Two between 2017 and 2019.

Dundee expect to add another loanee in the shape of striker Lorent Tolaj from Brighton until the end of the season before the window shuts at midnight.