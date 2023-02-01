Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson

By George Cran
February 1 2023, 12.05am Updated: February 1 2023, 12.11am
Zach Robinson is back at Dens Park for the rest of the season. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson is back at Dens Park for the rest of the season. Image: SNS.

Zach Robinson will spend the rest of the season at Dundee after the club sensationally beat the transfer deadline to bring back the fans’ favourite.

In a remarkable turnaround, the 20-year-old has returned to Dens Park less than four weeks after being recalled by parent club AFC Wimbledon.

Even as late as 4pm on deadline day there was little prospect of Robinson coming back north.

However, that changed early in the evening when the Dark Blues received news from Plough Lane that the striker may become available once more.

Another attacker was needed to arrive at Wimbledon before that happened and Diallang Jaiyesimi duly arrived – but not until late into the night.

The Charlton forward wasn’t announced to have joined on loan until 11.30pm – fully 30 minutes after the English deadline.

And that left Dundee with a race against the midnight deadline in Scotland to get Robinson’s return completed.

And they did so with an announcement at two minutes past 12 o’clock.

Attacking options

Despite having departed Dens on January 6, Robinson remains the club’s top league goalscorer this season with seven.

And he’s level with Paul McMullan and Zak Rudden on eight in all competitions.

Rudden, meanwhile, won’t add to that tally for the Dark Blues this season after joining St Johnstone on loan.

Dens boss Gary Bowyer moved quickly to replace the former Rangers kid by bringing in Switzerland U/19 international Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton.

With Robinson also returning, the Dark Blues have now added three strikers in the past two weeks after Kwame Thomas arrived from Sutton United.

The Dens boss also added a further attacking midfield option after sealing a loan deal for Luke Hannant from Colchester United.

The two-footed winger joins fellow U’s player Ryan Clampin in joining Dundee’s promotion push over the past week.

Also arriving in January was Motherwell’s Barry Maguire while Derick Osei, Joe Grayson, Luke Strachan (loan) and Niall McGinn all left in the winter window.

