Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson

Zach Robinson will spend the rest of the season at Dundee after the club sensationally beat the transfer deadline to bring back the fans’ favourite.

In a remarkable turnaround, the 20-year-old has returned to Dens Park less than four weeks after being recalled by parent club AFC Wimbledon.

Even as late as 4pm on deadline day there was little prospect of Robinson coming back north.

However, that changed early in the evening when the Dark Blues received news from Plough Lane that the striker may become available once more.

Another attacker was needed to arrive at Wimbledon before that happened and Diallang Jaiyesimi duly arrived – but not until late into the night.

The Charlton forward wasn’t announced to have joined on loan until 11.30pm – fully 30 minutes after the English deadline.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴 ✍️ We are pleased to announce the signing of Charlton Athletic winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on loan until the end of the season. #AFCW 🟡🔵https://t.co/ltt4j3SRth — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) January 31, 2023

And that left Dundee with a race against the midnight deadline in Scotland to get Robinson’s return completed.

And they did so with an announcement at two minutes past 12 o’clock.

Attacking options

Despite having departed Dens on January 6, Robinson remains the club’s top league goalscorer this season with seven.

And he’s level with Paul McMullan and Zak Rudden on eight in all competitions.

Rudden, meanwhile, won’t add to that tally for the Dark Blues this season after joining St Johnstone on loan.

Dens boss Gary Bowyer moved quickly to replace the former Rangers kid by bringing in Switzerland U/19 international Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the season #thedee https://t.co/V0guTPEAuW — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 31, 2023

With Robinson also returning, the Dark Blues have now added three strikers in the past two weeks after Kwame Thomas arrived from Sutton United.

The Dens boss also added a further attacking midfield option after sealing a loan deal for Luke Hannant from Colchester United.

The two-footed winger joins fellow U’s player Ryan Clampin in joining Dundee’s promotion push over the past week.

Also arriving in January was Motherwell’s Barry Maguire while Derick Osei, Joe Grayson, Luke Strachan (loan) and Niall McGinn all left in the winter window.