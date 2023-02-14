Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and ‘standing in disbelief’ after penalty miss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee kid Lyall Cameron hadn’t scored for the Dark Blues before this season began.

Now, though, he’s on eight this term already, smashing his previous best of three while on loan in League One.

And he has his sights set on the top of the club’s scoring charts.

Cameron added goal No 8 late on against Cove Rangers as he notched a third goal in two games and a second straight Man of the Match award.

Penalty miss

Zach Robinson’s opening strike on Sunday nudged him one goal in front, though had Cameron converted his penalty on the hour mark he may have been able to go level with the Dark Blues’ top scorer.

“I don’t even know what to say about it. It wasn’t very good from me,” Cameron said of his penalty miss.

“Other people wanted it but I won it so I had the right to claim it.

“I’m glad I got the goal in the end to kind of make up for it.

“But I’m still frustrated with myself. I should score it.

“I’m on eight goals now, that’s my best season so far and I haven’t played every week so I’m happy with that.

“I’m just behind big Z now so I just want to keep going.

‘Unacceptable’

“Obviously penalties right now, myself included, are unacceptable – we just can’t seem to score them.

“We have practiced a lot on penalties but we don’t have a designated taker.

“I thought I’ll take it, felt I would score it but I didn’t.

“And I probably could’ve got the rebound if I wasn’t standing in disbelief that I had missed.”

‘Can still do a lot more’

Despite picking up a second Man of the Match award in two games, Cameron believes he can take his game to new levels.

The 20-year-old has now started four of the last five matches under Gary Bowyer and he feels he’s seeing the benefits of a run in the team.

“Definitely, I’m happy to get an opportunity to get a run of games,” Cameron added.

“It’s hard to come in, come out, come in, come out.

“It’s a position I enjoy so hopefully it keeps going.

“On Sunday, it was a bit slow in the first half, I was getting followed about and couldn’t get much space but we came into it more in the second half.

“I know personally I can still do a lot more, I thought I was just OK.”

He added: “We saw Queen’s Park’s result on Saturday, it felt like we needed to pick up the three points.

“Now we are a point behind with a game in hand, so we can go top of the league and that’s what we want as a club.

“We want to get promoted so Sunday was a big three points.”