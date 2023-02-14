Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and ‘standing in disbelief’ after penalty miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and ‘standing in disbelief’ after penalty miss

By George Cran
February 14 2023, 7.30am
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.

Dundee kid Lyall Cameron hadn’t scored for the Dark Blues before this season began.

Now, though, he’s on eight this term already, smashing his previous best of three while on loan in League One.

And he has his sights set on the top of the club’s scoring charts.

Cameron added goal No 8 late on against Cove Rangers as he notched a third goal in two games and a second straight Man of the Match award.

Cameron finds the net against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Penalty miss

Zach Robinson’s opening strike on Sunday nudged him one goal in front, though had Cameron converted his penalty on the hour mark he may have been able to go level with the Dark Blues’ top scorer.

“I don’t even know what to say about it. It wasn’t very good from me,” Cameron said of his penalty miss.

“Other people wanted it but I won it so I had the right to claim it.

“I’m glad I got the goal in the end to kind of make up for it.

Lyall Cameron sees his penalty saved by Scott Fox. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“But I’m still frustrated with myself. I should score it.

“I’m on eight goals now, that’s my best season so far and I haven’t played every week so I’m happy with that.

“I’m just behind big Z now so I just want to keep going.

‘Unacceptable’

“Obviously penalties right now, myself included, are unacceptable – we just can’t seem to score them.

“We have practiced a lot on penalties but we don’t have a designated taker.

Scott Fox stops Lyall Cameron’s penalty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“I thought I’ll take it, felt I would score it but I didn’t.

“And I probably could’ve got the rebound if I wasn’t standing in disbelief that I had missed.”

‘Can still do a lot more’

Despite picking up a second Man of the Match award in two games, Cameron believes he can take his game to new levels.

The 20-year-old has now started four of the last five matches under Gary Bowyer and he feels he’s seeing the benefits of a run in the team.

“Definitely, I’m happy to get an opportunity to get a run of games,” Cameron added.

“It’s hard to come in, come out, come in, come out.

Lyall Cameron celebrates after making it 2-0 against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“It’s a position I enjoy so hopefully it keeps going.

“On Sunday, it was a bit slow in the first half, I was getting followed about and couldn’t get much space but we came into it more in the second half.

“I know personally I can still do a lot more, I thought I was just OK.”

He added: “We saw Queen’s Park’s result on Saturday, it felt like we needed to pick up the three points.

“Now we are a point behind with a game in hand, so we can go top of the league and that’s what we want as a club.

“We want to get promoted so Sunday was a big three points.”

