LEE WILKIE: Dundee showing worrying trend in Championship chase – they must learn lessons quickly

Dundee are having such a strange season.

Friday was a poor night from the Dark Blues. A hard place to go and all that but everything is still in their own hands despite defeat.

Once more, though, we saw a different Dundee.

Against the good teams in the division they seem to play better but then struggle against the sides who go out specifically to make things difficult.

It’s a lesson they need to learn quickly.

Dragged

Right now they seem to allow themselves to get dragged into the type of game the opposition wants to play.

Morton turned Friday into a battle and Dundee joined in when they should be dominating games like this.

They have the best squad in the division, better players than Ton, but don’t display that superiority when it matters.

As I say, the loss isn’t catastrophic – neither Queen’s Park nor Ayr took advantage.

But the Dark Blues can’t afford to let any negativity fester and affect the games coming up.

They are in a decent place still but need to find that form they showed at the end of 2022.

Starting in the next two games at home to Inverness and Partick Thistle.