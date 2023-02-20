LEE WILKIE: Dundee showing worrying trend in Championship chase – they must learn lessons quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee showing worrying trend in Championship chase – they must learn lessons quickly

By Lee Wilkie
February 20 2023, 12.15pm
Dundee were beaten by Greenock Morton on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee were beaten by Greenock Morton on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee are having such a strange season.

Friday was a poor night from the Dark Blues. A hard place to go and all that but everything is still in their own hands despite defeat.

Once more, though, we saw a different Dundee.

Against the good teams in the division they seem to play better but then struggle against the sides who go out specifically to make things difficult.

Morton celebrate their winner. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s a lesson they need to learn quickly.

Dragged

Right now they seem to allow themselves to get dragged into the type of game the opposition wants to play.

Morton turned Friday into a battle and Dundee joined in when they should be dominating games like this.

Greenock’s George Oakley (L) and Dundee’s Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: SNS

They have the best squad in the division, better players than Ton, but don’t display that superiority when it matters.

As I say, the loss isn’t catastrophic – neither Queen’s Park nor Ayr took advantage.

But the Dark Blues can’t afford to let any negativity fester and affect the games coming up.

They are in a decent place still but need to find that form they showed at the end of 2022.

Starting in the next two games at home to Inverness and Partick Thistle.

