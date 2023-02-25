Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration

By George Cran
February 25 2023, 6.07pm Updated: February 25 2023, 6.43pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.

Manager Gary Bowyer railed at the match officials after Dundee were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Inverness.

Despite passing up a number of chances, including hitting the bar twice and seeing two goals disallowed, the Dark Blues fell four points behind Queen’s Park in the race for the Championship title.

Zach Robinson opened the scoring from the spot after 13 minutes before Cammy Harper equalised after his shot took a wicked deflection off Ryan Sweeney before finding the net.

Disallowed goals

But it was the two goals ruled out which frustrated the Dens Park gaffer most, one a Lee Ashcroft header in the first half and the second finished off by Lyall Cameron.

“We played ever so well. We’ve had several things go against us,” Bowyer said.

“We had two goals disallowed, I’ve watched them back, and I can’t see the foul for the first one and the second one is onside.

“The centre-half is inside the penalty box and Lyall is outside the penalty box when the pass is made.

“We also hit the woodwork twice and then you look at the manner of the equaliser and the deflection – that summed up the day we had.

“But in terms of how we played, we were good. We were the dominant team.

Inverness celebrate their equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“We go away thinking how we didn’t win it but we have to dust ourselves down and go again on Tuesday.

“There is still a lot of football to play.”

Performance

Despite the draw making it just one win in the last four league games, Bowyer insists there isn’t much wrong with the way his team is performing.

“We’ve had the conversation about converting chances. You don’t have as many chances as we have if you are playing badly,” he added.

Zach Robinson makes no mistake from the spot. Image: SNS.

“I’ve got no qualms about how we are playing and what we are creating.

“The hardest part is putting the ball in the back of the net.”

‘Handful’

One positive saw Robinson end Dundee’s recent run of missed penalties, sending Mark Ridgers the wrong way after winning the penalty himself.

That edged the on-loan AFC Wimbledon man onto 10 goals in all competitions this term, nine in the league.

Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead. Image: SNS.

And Bowyer reckons there is more to come.

He said: “We’re delighted for Zach to score the penalty and he’s now on double figures for the season.

“We’re delighted with the impact he has made and he was a handful today.

“We’ve got to look after him. He kept saying he was OK but he was breathing heavy and at the end we took him off just to protect him.

“He was terrific and probably deserved one or two more but that will come.”

