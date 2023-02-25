Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gary Bowyer railed at the match officials after Dundee were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Inverness.

Despite passing up a number of chances, including hitting the bar twice and seeing two goals disallowed, the Dark Blues fell four points behind Queen’s Park in the race for the Championship title.

Zach Robinson opened the scoring from the spot after 13 minutes before Cammy Harper equalised after his shot took a wicked deflection off Ryan Sweeney before finding the net.

Disallowed goals

But it was the two goals ruled out which frustrated the Dens Park gaffer most, one a Lee Ashcroft header in the first half and the second finished off by Lyall Cameron.

“We played ever so well. We’ve had several things go against us,” Bowyer said.

“We had two goals disallowed, I’ve watched them back, and I can’t see the foul for the first one and the second one is onside.

“The centre-half is inside the penalty box and Lyall is outside the penalty box when the pass is made.

“We also hit the woodwork twice and then you look at the manner of the equaliser and the deflection – that summed up the day we had.

“But in terms of how we played, we were good. We were the dominant team.

“We go away thinking how we didn’t win it but we have to dust ourselves down and go again on Tuesday.

“There is still a lot of football to play.”

Performance

Despite the draw making it just one win in the last four league games, Bowyer insists there isn’t much wrong with the way his team is performing.

“We’ve had the conversation about converting chances. You don’t have as many chances as we have if you are playing badly,” he added.

“I’ve got no qualms about how we are playing and what we are creating.

“The hardest part is putting the ball in the back of the net.”

‘Handful’

One positive saw Robinson end Dundee’s recent run of missed penalties, sending Mark Ridgers the wrong way after winning the penalty himself.

That edged the on-loan AFC Wimbledon man onto 10 goals in all competitions this term, nine in the league.

And Bowyer reckons there is more to come.

He said: “We’re delighted for Zach to score the penalty and he’s now on double figures for the season.

“We’re delighted with the impact he has made and he was a handful today.

“We’ve got to look after him. He kept saying he was OK but he was breathing heavy and at the end we took him off just to protect him.

“He was terrific and probably deserved one or two more but that will come.”