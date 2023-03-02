Dundee dressing-room saw ‘words thrown around’ after Partick Thistle defeat reveals loan star Zach Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee dressing-room saw ‘words thrown around’ after Partick Thistle defeat reveals loan star Zach Robinson

By George Cran
March 2 2023, 12.09pm
A dejected Zach Robinson trudges off after the Partick Thistle loss. Image: SNS.
A dejected Zach Robinson trudges off after the Partick Thistle loss. Image: SNS.

The Dundee dressing-room saw “words thrown around” after a poor home defeat to Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

The Dark Blues failed to cut the gap to league leaders Queen’s Park in their game in hand, coming up distinctly second best against the Pars in a 3-1 defeat.

And that sparked some angry exchanges between the squad post-match.

Manager Gary Bowyer described the display from his team as “atrocious” and “unacceptable” in his post-match comments to the media and called for a reaction this weekend at Cove Rangers.

That was after a lengthy team meeting in the changing-room.

And asked if the dressing-room was quiet or angry after the game, striker Zach Robinson revealed: “Bit of both.

Dundee failed to win for the second straight home match. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“There were some words thrown around. Healthy arguments, I’d say.

“We have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We’ll look at what went wrong but there’s no excuse for that performance.”

Sucker punch

After a poor 45 minutes with little quality from either side, Brian Graham’s single goal had given his side a half-time lead.

That was doubled late in the game before Harry Milne secured a 3-1 victory for the visitor, mere seconds after Jordan McGhee had given Dundee hope of a late comeback.

“It was very disappointing and we are very frustrated with ourselves,” Robinson admitted.

Brian Graham makes it 1-0 amid a crowded penalty box. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We conceded three very poor goals.

“Get back in the game at 2-1 and then concede straight away.

“That was a bit of a sucker punch with 10 minutes to go.

“We had time in the game left but throughout the performance we didn’t deserve anything.”

No doubts

Despite the run of poor form – just two wins in eight Championship matches – Robinson still believes Dundee can overhaul the four-point lead of Queen’s Park at the top.

Zach Robinson is Dundee’s top scorer this season. Image: SNS.

This weekend they head to Cove Rangers, the scene of another poor midweek result back in October.

And Robinson accepts the Dark Blues need to up their game significantly to get back on track.

“There is still time and plenty of games left to achieve what we want to achieve,” he added.

“Obviously people look at the league and will have doubts.

“But I don’t have any doubts we can do it.

“However, we need to react on Saturday at Cove Rangers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner's mood…
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United 'merge' tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat - what is going on at Dens Park?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was furious with the performance of his team. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer brands Partick Thistle display 'atrocious' after costly Dens defeat
4
Brian Graham celebrates the opening goal for Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Partick Thistle and Brian Graham leave drab Dark Blues…
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee belief still high, insists Gary Bowyer, as he reveals team news for crunch…

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
5
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Former Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' event in…
Post Thumbnail
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented