Dundee dressing-room saw ‘words thrown around’ after Partick Thistle defeat reveals loan star Zach Robinson

The Dundee dressing-room saw “words thrown around” after a poor home defeat to Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

The Dark Blues failed to cut the gap to league leaders Queen’s Park in their game in hand, coming up distinctly second best against the Pars in a 3-1 defeat.

And that sparked some angry exchanges between the squad post-match.

Manager Gary Bowyer described the display from his team as “atrocious” and “unacceptable” in his post-match comments to the media and called for a reaction this weekend at Cove Rangers.

That was after a lengthy team meeting in the changing-room.

And asked if the dressing-room was quiet or angry after the game, striker Zach Robinson revealed: “Bit of both.

“There were some words thrown around. Healthy arguments, I’d say.

“We have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We’ll look at what went wrong but there’s no excuse for that performance.”

Sucker punch

After a poor 45 minutes with little quality from either side, Brian Graham’s single goal had given his side a half-time lead.

That was doubled late in the game before Harry Milne secured a 3-1 victory for the visitor, mere seconds after Jordan McGhee had given Dundee hope of a late comeback.

“It was very disappointing and we are very frustrated with ourselves,” Robinson admitted.

“We conceded three very poor goals.

“Get back in the game at 2-1 and then concede straight away.

“That was a bit of a sucker punch with 10 minutes to go.

“We had time in the game left but throughout the performance we didn’t deserve anything.”

No doubts

Despite the run of poor form – just two wins in eight Championship matches – Robinson still believes Dundee can overhaul the four-point lead of Queen’s Park at the top.

This weekend they head to Cove Rangers, the scene of another poor midweek result back in October.

And Robinson accepts the Dark Blues need to up their game significantly to get back on track.

“There is still time and plenty of games left to achieve what we want to achieve,” he added.

“Obviously people look at the league and will have doubts.

“But I don’t have any doubts we can do it.

“However, we need to react on Saturday at Cove Rangers.”